Things to do on Long Island this weekend include a comedy show by the legendary Sebastian Maniscalco

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

MARCELLO HERNANDEZ

The breakout SNL star and Gen‑Z comedic force brings his magnetic stage presence and razor‑sharp observational humor to Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, wrapping up his Tri‑State tour with a night full of laugh‑out‑loud stories.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, westburymusicfair.org

$57–$102 7 p.m. Aug. 15.

SANTIAGO CRUZ

The Colombian singer-songwriter celebrates love and life on his soulful “Quince De Caminos Tour,” captivating audiences with heartfelt ballads and rich, melodic compositions.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$43.75–$98.25. 8 p.m. Aug. 15.

OZOMATLI

The Grammy‑winning Los Angeles collective fuses Latin, hip‑hop, funk, reggae, and global influences into vibrant, socially conscious grooves, celebrating three decades of uniting communities on the “30 Revolutions Tour.”

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$47-$67. 8 p.m. Aug. 15.



SABASTIAN MANISCALCO

This stand-up comedian returns to make Long Island laugh.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$111-$20.29. 8 p.m. Aug. 15.

NATIONAL WRESTLING ALLIANCE

The acclaimed pro‑wrestling promotion rings in its 77th Anniversary Show with high‑intensity matches, championship bouts, and legendary superstars live in action.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$37.24–$95.52. 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

CHASE RICE

Rice, from Asheville, NC, and his Go Down Singin’ International Tour visit the island to perform songs such as “Eyes on You” and “Bench Seat.” Special guest Wade Bowen opens.

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave, Wantagh, muls.com

$46-$238. 7 p.m. Aug. 16.

TYLER HUBBARD

The Florida Georgia Line frontman brings his solo country hits and high-energy stage presence to the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, delivering a night filled with chart-topping singles and heartfelt lyrics.

Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, baldhillamphitheater.com

$40-$191.99. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16.

THE ELVIS TRIBUTE ARTIST SPECTACULAR

A powerhouse lineup of top tribute artists, Shawn Klush, Cody Ray Slaughter, and Ryan Pelton, recreates Elvis Presley’s legendary catalog and electrifying stage presence across all eras, from early rockabilly to the Vegas years.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd., Westbury, flagshipatwestbury.com

$37‑$446. 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

THE MILLION DOLLAR EXPERIENCE

A celebration of Sun Records and the birth of rock ’n’ roll, relive classics from Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, the Million Dollar Quartet, and more.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$46–$86. 8 p.m. Aug. 16.

LONG ISLAND BARBER BATTLE 2025

The third annual Long Island Barber Battle returns to Mulcahy’s, packed with competition and creativity for all ages. Hosted by Level Up Cuts.

Mulcahy’s Pub & Concert Hall, 3232 Railroad Ave., Wantagh, muls.com

General admission $39. Barber registration and add-ons$81-$188. 1 p.m. Aug. 17.

GARY NULL

Null embarks on a discussion on addiction and its many forms as part of his “Mastering Life” series, including a screening of the documentary Sublimation Nation.

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington, cinemaartscentre.org

$20. 2:15 p.m. Aug. 17.

RAY LAMBIASE

A performance by Long Island native singer-songwriter Lambiase, who just released his sixth album, Perfume Like a Full Moon.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission to the museum. 3 p.m Aug. 17.

JIMMIE VAUGHAN & THE TILT‑A‑WHIRL BAND

The Grammy‑winning Texas blues guitarist delivers soulful riffs and authentic rootsy grooves in a heartfelt tribute to the enduring spirit of American Blues.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$46–$86. 7 p.m. Aug. 17.

BERES HAMMOND

The legendary reggae love crooner brings heart‑warming classics and smooth new grooves on his “Forever Giving Thanks Tour 2025,” joined by Harmony House Musicians and special guest Leon & The Peoples.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$54.25–$108.75. 8 p.m. Aug. 19.

TREY KENNEDY

The viral social-media star and stand-up comedian returns with his sharp wit and observational humor on “The Relatable Tour,” poking fun at everyday life, growing up in the digital age, and the hilarity of human behavior.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$49.25–$145.25. 7 p.m. Aug. 21.