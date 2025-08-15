Town of Oyster Bay taps John Wighaus as new inspector general

John Wighaus was picked as the Town of Oyster Bay’s new inspector general.

The Town of Oyster Bay has appointed Nassau County Police Department veteran John Wighaus as its inspector general, a position that has been vacant for over two years.

“John Wighaus has dedicated his life to public service and integrity in law enforcement,” said Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino. “His wealth of experience and unshakable commitment to accountability make him the ideal choice to serve as Inspector General and ensure taxpayer dollars are protected.”

The position has been open since Brian Noone, the town’s former inspector general, resigned in June 2023. The Nassau County District Attorney’s office launched an investigation into his actions, which included recommending a $2 million contract for services in March of that year, but the town board suspected that Noone had a conflict of interest and did not pass the contract.

The town ethics board investigated the matter and found that no one had violated the town code.

Newsday reported in June 2023 that after examining town and business records and statements from town officials, a link had been revealed between Noone’s business and Enterprise Security Solutions LLC, a New Jersey vendor slated to get the $2 million deal after 13 companies submitted bids.

The Nassau County District Attorney’s office announced this March that Noone would not face charges.

Wighaus brings decades of experience to the position, as his law enforcement career began in 1989 with the New York City Transit Police. He then transitioned to the Nassau County Police Department, starting in the 5th Precinct and later being promoted to detective.

Wighaus’ 30-year career with the NCPD included experience in the Narcotics/Vice Bureau, DEA Task Force, Special Investigations Squad and the Asset Forfeiture & Intelligence Unit.

He earned numerous honors and awards during his career, most recently being named the Nassau County Police Veterans Man of the Year and the Law Enforcement Man of the Year in 2022.

In 2017, Wighuas was elected president of the Detectives Association Inc., leading efforts to protect and advance the rights of detectives in Nassau County.

Wighaus also served as recording secretary for the state Association of PBAs and as a member of the National Association of Police Organizations, advocating for law enforcement at both state and federal levels.

According to the Town of Oyster Bay’s website, the inspector general is responsible for overseeing the town’s contracting processes, standardizing the town’s purchasing and contract administration, monitoring compliance with all applicable procurement guideline policies and requirements of federal, state and local laws, providing technical expertise to ensure all contracts, requests for proposals and bid solicitations are posted on the town’s website; and expanding the town’s access to municipal and state electronic systems to verify the qualifications and standing of potential contractors.

The town’s website said that applicants may not hold any office or title in any political party.

Saladino had introduced new disclosure requirements following Noone’s resignation, which included prohibiting the inspector general from participating in the drafting and/or issuance of contract solicitations, receiving gifts or services, having financial relationships with vendors/contractors, and banning the inspector general from serving on any vendor selection committee.

Noone had called the allegations false in his resignation letter.

Noone had been appointed as the town’s inspector general following the bribery scandal that sent the former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, Linda, to prison.

Mangano persuaded town officials to give roughly $20 million in contracts to Harendra Singh, who owned multiple concessions throughout the town, as he provided officials with bribes to varying degrees.

Former Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto, as well as several other town employees, were indicted on corruption charges, including former Parks Commissioner Frank Nocerino, former Public Works Commissioner Frank Antetomaso, former GOP Deputy Leader Richard Porcelli, former Planning & Development Commissioner Frederick Ippolito and former Highway Supervisor Salvatore Cecere.

Venditto pleaded not guilty and resigned from office in January 2017, paving the way for Saladino’s appointment.

Shortly after taking office, Saladino restructured many of the town departments and pushed for transparency from town officials.

Venditto’s trial ended in May 2019 with a guilty plea to state-level corruption charges, but he was not sentenced to any prison time.

Mangano was initially sentenced to 12 years in prison, but his case was partially reversed earlier this year, and he is scheduled to be resentenced in December.