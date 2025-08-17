Bill O’Reilly Column:  Dancing with the devil

Here’s the most important thing to know about Trump/Putin in Alaska. The evil dictator wants to continue killing people because he likes it. Conversely, Donald Trump would like to save lives.

The president literally rolled out the red carpet for evil Putin, showing him respect he doesn’t deserve. But sometimes flattery can lead to positive outcomes.

Not this time.

So, now, plan B has to begin. But it doesn’t have to be stated so Trump haters can denigrate it. A second meeting? No downside. But no expectations either. Zelensky will confer with Trump on Monday, but all the verbiage is not likely to solve anything. Putin will have to be forced to stop murdering innocent civilians in Ukraine.

You can’t do that militarily. The incredibly foolish John Bolton told Leland Vittert on NewsNation that the solution to the war is heavily arming Ukraine so that the small, poor nation can “defeat ” Russia on the battlefield.

Sure. And Tibet will kick China’s butt as well, right John? Stop insulting the intelligence of everyone who has the unfortunate experience of hearing you.

The facts are these: Russia has a nuclear arsenal and Putin is a psychopath. He’s got a vast underground bunker that can shield him from a nuke reprisal. Insulting the man is stupid. Trump is trying to reason with the war criminal. He has to make an attempt even if the tactic doesn’t work.

The Russian army has 3.6 million troops despite losing almost a million in Ukraine. Putin couldn’t care less about casualties. It’s the same violent profile as his idol – Killer Joe Stalin.

Ukraine has about 800,000 soldiers. John Bolton can’t seem to do the math but I’m confident you can.

Thus, there will be no battlefield victory for Ukraine. They can continue fighting a grinding defensive war, but that’s it. Hundreds of thousands more will die in the process.

Putin understands he has more power than the west because the USA and NATO will not enter into World War III to save the Ukrainians.

Therefore, economic warfare must begin. Any nation, including China, aiding Russia by buying its oil cannot do any trade at all with America and Europe. None. That would risk upheaval in the world markets, of course, but that’s the only way to defeat Vladimir Putin. Starve him.

Will President Trump take that drastic step? I don’t know.

The NATO countries and Washington might first start sanctioning all banks doing transactions with Moscow. Big time warning shot.

So, I hope there is a second summit meeting. But before that happens, evil Vlad must understand what awaits him if he continues destroying a country for nothing but personal vanity.

He may not give a damn. But the only other option is surrendering to the devil, allowing him to enslave a free country.