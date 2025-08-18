Sands Point Garden Club blooms into 75 years of community, culture and collaboration

The Sands Point Garden Club marked a milestone this month, celebrating 75 years of cultivating community, beauty and environmental stewardship.

Founded in 1950 by a small group of local women, the club began with just 30 members, offering gardening knowledge, social connection, and community service to the then-tiny town of roughly 200 families.

“Back then, the Port Washington Garden Club wasn’t open to women from Sands Point, so they decided to write their own charter and start a club,” said Fern Cohen, president of the Sands Point Garden Club. “They supported community efforts, held monthly meetings in their homes, and hosted lectures on gardening, flower arranging, and horticultural techniques, much like we do today.”

Over the decades, the club has maintained its dedication to horticultural education while adding programs focused on environmental conservation. Topics have ranged from disease prevention in trees and shrubs to orchid culture and climate-conscious gardening practices. Recent meetings included presentations on composting and local conservation efforts.

In 1983, the club forged a longstanding partnership with the Helen Keller National Center in Sands Point, creating a sensory garden designed by a professor from Farmingdale. The Helen Keller National Center is a program that provides comprehensive vocational rehabilitation services to youth 16 and older, working-age adults and seniors with combined hearing and vision loss. The garden was designed to be accessible for individuals who are deaf-blind by including raised gardening beds, pathways with different surfaces and many engagement opportunities with the plants.

Club members maintain the garden, plant annual herbs, and host a June tasting event for the center’s clients, using herbs grown in the garden to create hors d’oeuvres. Braille recipes and signs, prepared by a club member, allow the visually impaired students to fully engage in the culinary experience.

“Our collaboration with Helen Keller has been absolutely wonderful,” said Cohen, noting the support of the center’s administration. “They’ve been terrific in helping us maintain the garden and participate in community events.”

The 75th anniversary celebration reflected both the club’s rich history and its community engagement.

Organized by a dedicated committee led by Jean Marie Posner, former executive director of the Sands Point Preserve, the event began with hors d’oeuvres prepared by the Helen Keller Center chef. Local officials attended to present certificates honoring the club’s milestone.

Members then gathered in the portico of the Helen Keller main building for a buffet dinner prepared by the club, complemented by floral arrangements and a photo slideshow highlighting decades of club activities.

Longtime members Elise Tepper and Joanne Bundschuh were honored for their decades of service to both the club and the local community.

“The event was lovely,” said Cohen. “It highlighted the collaboration among our members and with Helen Keller. We’re very grateful for all the support we receive from our members and the community.”

The Sands Point Garden Club is part of the New York State Federated Garden Club and the Northern Nassau section, participating in annual joint meetings with the Port Washington Garden Club and hosting educational programs and trips throughout the year. Recent outings included tours of the Clark Botanic Garden and the New York Botanical Garden’s Van Gogh exhibit.

Membership is open to local residents with a passion for gardening, with an annual fee of $125. Funds support community projects, including gifts for Helen Keller residents and maintenance of the sensory garden. Membership currently stands at 32 participants, though numbers fluctuate, and the club continues to welcome new participants.

Cohen, who is serving her second term as club president after first holding the position 15 years ago, described her experience leading the organization as “exciting and fulfilling.” She emphasized the talent and dedication of the club’s members, many of whom contribute professional expertise to support the club’s mission.

From its humble beginnings in the 1950s to today’s environmentally conscious programs and long-term community partnerships, the Sands Point Garden Club has flourished for 75 years, cultivating both gardens and connections that have enriched the town.

“Being part of this club has been a wonderful experience,” Cohen said. “We’re proud of our history, our members, and the work we continue to do for our community.”