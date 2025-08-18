Westbury residents given 125 backpacks before start of school year

The Village of Westbury welcomed the Islamic Circle of North America Relief NY for a backpack giveaway.

The Village of Westbury welcomed the Islamic Circle of North America Relief NY, a nonprofit headquartered in New Hyde Park, to the Recreation Campus parking lot at 348 Post Ave. to give away 125 backpacks and other school supplies as the start of the school year is just a few weeks away.

Ishaq Alpa, the area manager for ICNA Relief NY, said they gave out 125 backpacks during the event and have since received several emails from families who were unable to attend but would also like a backpack.

“We’ve seen there are some families who need a little bit of support, just a push to save them some money to reach the goal they have, and this is a small gesture that can mean a lot,” Alpa said.

Backpacks were handed out on a first-come, first-served basis, and families were required to bring a child to receive one.

The first backpack and school supply giveaway event in Westbury took place last year. There were 75 backpacks given as part of the 2024 giveaway. Alpa said that although they did not double that number this year, ICNA Relief NY was still able to accommodate residents.

Alpa said that next year’s event will allow for around 200 backpacks to be given out to Westbury residents.

Westbury’s backpack giveaway was one of three occurring in the state on Saturday. Alpa said Jackson Heights and Hicksville also had events.

ICNA’s Back2School Program aims to make schooling more accessible to students in need and ensure they can excel by providing support in the form of tools, resources, funding and educational seminars.

In 2024, the organization donated over one million backpacks as part of the effort.

The Westbury School District has its first day on Tuesday, Sept. 2.