Here’s everything you need to know about John Zozzaro, candidate for Glen Cove City Council in the 2025 elections.

The three concerns I hear most often from my Glen Cove neighbors are:

1. We have too much housing and too many new apartments.

2. Traffic getting in and out of Glen Cove has become unbearable.

3. Our seniors and younger citizens are leaving because the city is no longer affordable.

I share these concerns wholeheartedly. Over the past decade, the city has approved more than its fair share of new apartment buildings. This unchecked development has worsened traffic congestion and made it harder for families to remain here because too little affordable housing is in place.

My first priority would be to focus on creating more jobs within Glen Cove itself. If residents can work closer to home in a walkable community, we reduce commuting, ease traffic, and strengthen our local economy.

One of the biggest opportunities lies with the old Photocircuits property. For decades, that site was a major contributor to our tax base and a source of steady employment for local families.

Today, it sits vacant, abandoned, and contaminated—an eyesore that should have been cleaned up years ago. Getting this property back on the tax rolls and back to productive use would be a huge step toward solving all three issues.

The path forward begins with federal and state help to fully clean up the toxic contaminants. Once the site is cleaned up and safe, instead of building more apartments, Glen Cove should attract high-paying employers in industries like healthcare, technology, and clean manufacturing to build back better.

In the 1960s through the 1980s, employers like Photocircuits and Powers Chemco provided hundreds of stable jobs across multiple shifts. Families depended on them to make ends meet during tough economic times. We can bring that type of workforce —but with cleaner, more sustainable industries that pay even better.

By creating local jobs, we not only cut traffic but also expand our tax base, helping to ease the property tax burden on residents. This is how Glen Cove moves forward: by building a smarter, more sustainable city that prioritizes both economic growth and the well-being of its citizens.

To learn more about the 2025 Nassau County elections candidates, visit longislandpress.com/tag/Nassau-County-elections-2025.