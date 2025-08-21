Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend front The Who, which is coming to Jones Beach on Aug. 23.

Things to do on Long Island this weekend include concerts, comedy shows and more.

The Weekender: Things to Do on Long Island This Weekend

BRANTLEY GILBERT

The platinum-selling country-rock hitmaker brings his high-energy southern swagger and heartfelt storytelling—performing chart-toppers like “One Hell of an Amen” and “Small Town Throwdown”—to the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill.

Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, baldhillamphitheater.com

$24–$119.55. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

SILVERSUN PICKUPS

The critically acclaimed indie-rock outfit delivers dreamy, textured soundscapes and electrifying live energy, blending shoegaze, alt-rock, and introspective lyrics. Special guests Girl Tones open the night with a fresh alt-rock edge.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$40.25–$83. 8 p.m. Aug. 22.

AN EVENING WITH JOHN CUSACK

The celebrated actor hosts a special screening of his iconic 1989 film Say Anything…, followed by a live Q&A, bringing nostalgia, insight, and behind-the-scenes stories to life.

Patchogue Theatre, 71 E. Main St., Patchogue, patchoguetheatre.org

$50–$100. 8 p.m. Aug. 22.

RAMÓN AYALA

The King of the Accordion and norteño music legend bids farewell on his final tour, “Historia de un Final,” delivering classic hits and heartfelt performances spanning over five decades.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Belmont Park, NY 11003, ubsarena.com

$85-$331. 8:30 p.m. Aug. 22.

AMERICANA MUSIC FESTIVAL

This day-long outdoor festival honoring Americana music features performances by A Band Called Sam, Buddy Meriam & Back Roads, Leslie Mendelson, Kerry Kearny, Camryn Quinlan and DJ Johnny Juice.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission to the museum. 12 p.m Aug. 23.

DISNEY DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES: WORLDS COLLIDE TOUR

Disney Channel’s beloved franchises unite for a high-energy, interactive live concert experience featuring stars from Descendants: The Rise of Red and Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires.

UBS Arena, 2400 Hempstead Turnpike, Belmont Park, NY 11003, ubsarena.com

$33-$393.60. 7 p.m. Aug. 23.

NEIL YOUNG

The Love Earth tour will have fans “Rockin’ in the Free World” alongside The Chrome Hearts.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$156. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 23.

FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS

The legendary voice behind timeless hits like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Big Girls Don’t Cry” brings his farewell “The Last Encores” tour to Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, performing with the iconic harmonies that helped sell over 100 million records.

Flagstar at Westbury Music Fair, 960 Brush Hollow Rd, Westbury, flagstaratwestburymusicfair.com

$67‑$717. 8 p.m. Aug. 23.

BOP TO THE TOP

This high-energy 2000s dance party brings all your favorite throwback hits to the floor, from boy bands and pop princesses to hip-hop and dance anthems, promising a night packed with nostalgia and nonstop fun. Ages 18+ only.

The Paramount, 370 New York Ave., Huntington, paramountny.com

$21.25–$60.25. 9 p.m. Aug. 23.

TONY TRAGUARDO PRESENTS “THE STORY OF WOODSTOCK”

Traguardo celebrates the anniversary of the 1969 Woodstock Music & Art Fair with a multimedia presentation detailing the road to Woodstock and the weekend itself.

Long Island Music & Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook, limusichalloffame.org

Free with admission to the museum. 3 p.m Aug. 26.

RACHEL FEINSTEIN

Known for her 2024 Netflix comedy special Big Guy, Feinstein shares her impersonations and stories about her life as a mother and wife of a firefighter as part of the Summer Comedy Series.

Governor’s Comedy Club, 90 Division Ave., Levittown, govs.com

$36. 8 p.m. Aug. 27.

CHRIS JANSON

The chart-topping country star known for hits like “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink” brings his high-energy performance and signature blend of honky-tonk and modern country to the Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill. Expect an evening of crowd-pleasing anthems and heartfelt ballads. Don’t miss this chance to see one of country music’s most dynamic performers live.

Catholic Health Amphitheater at Bald Hill, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville, baldhillamphitheater.com

$24–$119.55. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28.



THE WHO

The classic rock icons return on their The Song is Over – North American Farewell Tour.

Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, Jones Beach State Park, 895 Bay Pkwy., Wantagh, jonesbeach.com

$153-$1,109.09. 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28