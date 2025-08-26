Kerpen denounces “lie-filled” Republican Committee mailers in North Hempstead supervisor race

Dave Kerpen, the democratic candidate for North Hempstead Town Supervisor is challenging incumbent Jennifer DeSena to condemn “lie-filled” mailings, according to Kerpen.

Dave Kerpen, a first-time Democratic candidate for North Hempstead town supervisor, sharply condemned a series of what he says are misleading campaign mailings disseminated by the New York State Republican Party.

The mailings, which Kerpen described as “hateful and lie-filled,” accuse him of supporting policies such as abolishing cash bail, defunding the police, and redistributing tax dollars to reparations.

“These mailings are not just politically dishonest — they’re dangerous,” Kerpen said. “They peddle fear by misrepresenting my positions in an attempt to divide our community.”

Kerpen, a serial entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author residing in Port Washington, announced his Democratic candidacy earlier this year. He brings experience from serving on the Port Washington Board of Education and leading successful businesses like Likeable Media and Apprentice.

One recent mailing compared Kerpen to New York politicians Zohran Mamdani, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Gov. Kathy Hochul, labeling them all “extremists.” The mailer also claimed Kerpen “hiked taxes by millions” while serving on the Port Washington Union Free School District Board of Education, citing school budgets from 2018 through 2021. It further alleged that Kerpen supports the Working Families Party’s efforts to defund the police and open U.S. borders, referencing his past contribution to the party on state campaign filings.

Expanding on the campaign mailers’ claims, Kerpen emphasized that none of the controversial positions printed in the ads align with his actual platform. Instead, his campaign focuses on enhancing government responsiveness, upgrading infrastructure and public spaces, and supporting affordability and small businesses.

Kerpen said he has issued a seven-day challenge calling on incumbent North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena to condemn the mailings and not continue the “deceitful mailings.”

As he faces off against DeSena, Kerpen is drawing attention with proposals to modernize local government, including a 48-hour response policy for town inquiries, a public performance dashboard, and a “Parks 2.0” initiative to revitalize recreational spaces.

Kerpen said he has purchased websites such as deceitfuldesena.com and dangerousdesena.com, with hopes that he doesn’t have to expand on those platforms, but said that if DeSena does not condemn the mailings, he will.

“I want to run a campaign focused on the issues and the candidates and our merits,” Kerpen said.