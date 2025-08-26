Here’s everything you need to know about Seth Koslow, candidate for Nassau County executive in the 2025 elections.

Bio:

Seth Koslow is a lifelong Nassau County resident, a graduate of Jacob D. Fuchsberg, Touro Law Center, and a former Queens County prosecutor. He is married and the proud father of three incredible children.

First elected to the county Legislature in 2023, he serves as the ranking member of the Nassau County Legislature’s Law and Public Safety Committee.

Seth currently lives in Merrick with his wife, son, two daughters and rescue dog. In his free time, he enjoys coaching baseball and cooking.

Statement:

I’m running to be your next county executive to cut waste, fraud and put an end to the abuse throughout county government leadership.

My parents raised me with the Nassau County Values to say what you mean and do what you say. I pledge to the people of Nassau County that I will work tirelessly to make Nassau County government work for our communities.

On day one, I’ll order a full audit of the county budget to eliminate wasteful spending and put an end to the wasteful militia that only makes our communities less safe. Every day that follows, I will fight to bring oversight back to NUMC, attract businesses to Nassau County, build more housing, and invest in public safety and county employees to ensure that we provide the best services possible to our communities.

It’s time to elect a county executive who cares about Nassau—not about press gimmicks, personal ambition, or lining their friends’ pockets.

This job demands hard work and tough decisions that benefit everyone in our community. Vote for Seth Koslow this November.

Top Three Issues:

● Cutting wasteful spending and responsible management of county resources.

○ I will evaluate current auditing processes currently in place to streamline and provide more adequate oversight of the budget to ensure we prioritize investment in services we provide, lower costs for our communities, and eliminate wasteful spending throughout county government.

● Keeping our communities safe

○ As a prosecutor and father, I know how important it is to keep our communities safe. Our public safety officers have done an excellent job, but we’re still well below recommended staffing levels. We must adjust the budget to prioritize hiring more officers and county

employees to keep our communities safe.

● Addressing the tax assessment process

○ Under the current administration, the number of incorrect or inflated property tax assessments has ballooned in comparison to previous administrations. Even when residents are able to have their property values reassessed to the correct amount, they end up losing much of those savings to the firms that provide these reassessment services. We need a streamlined, more transparent, and less costly tax assessment process.

To learn more about the 2025 Nassau County elections candidates, visit longislandpress.com/tag/Nassau-County-elections-2025.