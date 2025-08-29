Great Neck Board of Education meeting ignites debate over busing

The Great Neck Board of Education held their final meeting before the first day of school.

Busing was the topic of conversation at the Great Neck Board of Education meeting on Thursday, Aug. 28, as parents expressed concern over the elimination of after-school courtesy busing for students

Many residents implored the Board of Education to reconsider its decision, including a single mother of a fifth-grader and a first- grader who talked about the difficulties she and her children would face if courtesy busing was not reimplemented.

“I pay enough school taxes that I should get that one thing that makes me feel comfortable sending my kids to school and making sure they come home in the afternoon,” she said.

The district’s courtesy busing for students after school was removed after the district was audited by the state.

Another issue with busing was the rules placed on the proximity between home and the school. The board of education acknowledged that it may have room to change that policy after concerns from parents.

“I’m so grateful that it is within your discretion, as that means, as I can see, you’re interested in doing something, and since you have the authority, you can, so that gives me some sort of relief,” said a resident of Great Neck.

In other news, the school district is preparing to open its doors once again to students starting on Sept. 2.

Superintendent Kenneth Bossert opened the meeting to discuss schools’ preparations for the start of school as well as the staff’s anticipation for the upcoming year.

“I was delighted to see the level of passionate enthusiasm that our team has shown for the return of students on Tuesday,” Bossert said.

He and the Board of Education also had the opportunity to inspect the facilities ahead of the first day of school, highlighting the new improvements made over the summer break.

“Our buildings look pristine and ready for our students on Tuesday,” Bossert said. “Today was a very successful day of professional development across the district.”

A presentation to the BOE and the Great Neck community about the newest changes to the school buildings will be given at next month’s meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Other items on the meeting agenda included the adoption of the district-wide school safety plan and building-level emergency response plans, as well as donations in monetary, scholarship and awards. There were also resolutions on multiple memorandums and special education recommendations by a committee for the 2025-2026 school year.

The Board of Education adjourned the meeting after more discussion between residents about the busing policies. Further discussion on courtesy busing will be occur at the board’s next meeting Sept. 17, which theBOE said could provide more clarity after the first weeks of school begin.