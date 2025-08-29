Hundredfold Brasserie has a fresh take on French classics

An American brasserie that opened in July at Belmont Park Village in Elmont is providing a lively modern take on traditional French comfort food. Located in the central plaza of the new retail destination next to Belmont Park racetrack and the UBS Arena, Hundredfold offers a relaxed dining experience highlighted by a diverse menu, creative cocktail offerings, and welcoming staff.

Hundredfold was launched by Patina Group, a leading restaurant and hospitality group with over 40 restaurants nationwide, in partnership with award-winning Chef Timothy Hollingsworth. Hollingsworth brings deep experience in French cuisine from the famed French Laundry restaurant in Napa, where he began his career in 2001 and rose to chef de cuisine in 2009, earning him the 2010 James Beard Rising Star Chef of the Year Award. He helped French Laundry owner Thomas Keller open the New York restaurant Per Se in 2004, but Hundredfold is Hollingsworth’s first time opening his own restaurant in New York.

“I’m excited to have my first brasserie,” said Hollingsworth, “which gives a more approachable experience than fine French dining while offering a menu that feels familiar but tastes completely new.” The menu features elevated takes on traditional brasserie fare, including steak au poivre, roasted chicken, steamed mussels and a croque madame with black truffles and confit egg yolk. Main dishes are served with tallow fries, with diners playfully encouraged to “avoir la frite,” meaning “to feel great.”

Where Hundredfold excels is with its wide range of tasty appetizers, including a raw bar with oysters, lobster roll bites, and fluke served with fennel, apple and whipped ricotta. “We are committed to sourcing from local providers wherever possible,” said Hollingsworth, “and we currently have Peconic Gold oysters and locally fished fluke.”

Another great way to begin the meal is to share one of the French bread pizzas, which include a crispy French onion pizza oozing with Gruyere cheese and caramelized onions. Shared appetizer offerings also include sour cream and onion dip with house-made potato chips, spinach artichoke dip, escargot, deviled eggs and fish taquitos.

While the French word “brasserie” translates to “brewery,” the star of the beverage offerings at Hundredfold is a menu of 10 handcrafted cocktails designed by Patina Group’s Olivier Rassinoux. These include the signature TTT, a flight of three 4-ounce martinis with each accompanied by fun bites matching the drink; hip-flask, a Manhattan-like cocktail served in a flask; heaven cent, with sparkling rose accented by citron vodka and lemon sorbet; and midnight express, a smooth espresso martini served with a chocolate croissant that could also double as a dessert.

Speaking of dessert, don’t miss the pain perdu bites, made with cinnamon-dusted brioche served with salted caramel, and the deconstructed lemon ricotta cheesecake served in a glass with lemon curd and graham crackers.

The design of Hundredfold is inviting, with the airy main dining room featuring a long bar and an open kitchen with six seats overlooking the action. The restaurant’s 200 seats also include outdoor seating and a quieter rear dining room with comfortable booths. General Manager Matthew Padvarietis oversees an attentive, knowledgeable staff.

Hollingsworth splits his time between New York and his other ventures in Los Angeles, and the day-to-day kitchen duties are helmed by Executive Chef David Hansel. A Syracuse native who has lived in Brooklyn for 20 years, Hansel has overseen the kitchens at several of Patina’s restaurants in Manhattan for the past 12 years.

The open-air Belmont Park Village is the first retail venture in North America of The Bicester Collection, which operates similar shopping villages near major cities in Europe, including London, Paris, Madrid, Milan and Dublin, and in China near Shanghai. When completed, Belmont Park Village will have over 150 stores, including luxury brands Valentino, Thom Brown, L’Occitane and Vivienne Westwood.

Hundredfold provides shoppers at Belmont Park Village or people on the way to events at UBS Arena with a great place to relax and unwind with French comfort food and drinks. Whether stopping in for a martini and oysters with a plate of frites, or a full meal, says Hollingsworth, his team “invites guests to come as they are, settle in, and indulge.”

Hundredfold Brasserie is located in the Central Plaza at Belmont Park Village at 2601 Hempstead Tpke. in Elmont. For more info, visit hundredfoldbrasserie.com.

Bernie Kilkelly is the editor and publisher of LIBeerGuide.com.