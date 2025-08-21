317 Main Street in Farmingdale was voted the 2025 Best American Restaurant on Long Island. Here’s why.

Walk through the doors of 317 Main Street in Farmingdale, and you’ll feel it — the warmth, the energy, the sense that something special is always cooking. Maybe it’s the sound of live music spilling into the street, the scent of seasonal dishes wafting from the open kitchen or the sight of a packed dining room filled with laughter and clinking glasses. Whatever it is, it’s no ordinary dinner — it’s an experience.

And now, it’s official: 317 Main Street has been named Best American Restaurant on Long Island for 2025.

Opened nearly six years ago by Chef Eric Levine and his team of passionate partners, 317 Main was designed with one thing in mind — everyone. From the food to the atmosphere to the events calendar, it’s a place where diners can eat well, feel seen and come back again and again for something new.

“Our menu changes with the seasons, we host cooking classes, live music, special events — and we make sure there’s something for everybody,” Levine said.

That “something for everybody” isn’t just a catchphrase — it’s a commitment. With an open-concept kitchen, guests can see firsthand the cleanliness, organization and care that goes into every plate. That transparency builds trust — and adds a dash of theater to the dining experience.

But for Levine, the restaurant’s success is rooted in something deeper than food or ambiance.

“My ‘why’ is service,” he said. “It’s about connection. We don’t just want people to come eat — we want them to have an experience. That’s what keeps people coming back.”

It’s a philosophy that has shaped every inch of 317 Main Street — and every member of its team. Many of the restaurant’s staff have been there since day one, growing alongside the vision and bonded by a shared sense of purpose.

“We create, we have fun, we evolve — and we grow together. That’s the most important thing for me as a chef and entrepreneur. Always growing,” Levine said.

Levine knows a thing or two about resilience. He’s not only a successful chef and restaurant owner — he’s also a six-time cancer survivor. And while he rarely leads with that story, it’s been a powerful force behind his relentless optimism.

“Going through something like that teaches you to show up no matter what. If I stop pushing forward, I send the wrong message to my team. I want them to see that if I can keep going, so can they,” he said.

That spirit of perseverance — paired with innovation and heart — is why 317 Main Street has become more than just a restaurant. It’s a hub for community, creativity and celebration.

Looking ahead, Levine says there’s plenty to be excited about.

“Always expect the unexpected here,” he said with a grin. “We’ve got new events, new menu items — and this fall and winter are going to be epic.”

So whether you’re here for a casual cocktail, a cooking class or a meal that just hits right — 317 Main Street is where Long Island comes to gather, eat and feel at home.