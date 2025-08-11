The White Whale reopens in Seaford after six-year hiatus

Senator Steve Rhoads and more welcomed The White Whale back into Seaford after six years.

The White Whale in Seaford has reopened after six years of being closed.

The waterside eatery, located at 3580 Bayview St., underwent a full renovation and has a new menu with the reopening. The White Whale opened in 1990 and was open until 2019.

Tommy Frintzilas, the new owner, has a long relationship with the restaurant.

According to the eatery’s website, Frintzilas met his wife, Tammy, at the White Whale. When the opportunity to buy the restaurant came, Frintzilas reimagined what the restaurant could become.

According to the website, Frintzilas and Tammy don’t envision creating something new, but bringing back that feeling of home from a local favorite.

New York State Sen. Steve Rhoads, 5th district and Republican, along with members of the Hempstead Town Council and the Seaford Chamber of Commerce, joined Frintzilas and others to celebrate the re-grand opening of The White Whale on Aug. 1.

The new interior of The White Whale can accommodate up to 75 people and features high ceilings, a backlit bar, and an “at sea” feel. The outdoor dining area has a clear view of the canal.

“Wonderful having this longtime institution, which served generations of Seaford families, reopen,” Hempstead Town Council Member Chris Schneider said on social media.

Chef Joe Macchia prepares a menu that includes a mix of seafood options and everyday American dishes. Appetizers, such as 12 smoked miso garlic-glazed chicken wings, cost $22, while crispy calamari costs $19. The White Whale also has “German-style” soft pretzel sticks.

Entrees range from $16 with a single burger to $44 for its New York strip steak. Other entrees include fish and chips, Vietnamese pork ribs, and lobster with spaghetti.

A raw bar filled with oysters on a half shell and clams is also on display. The White Whale has a wide array of desserts. The restaurant’s new Instagram highlighted its no-bake koyo strawberry cheesecake with strawberry mint and a panna cotta reggae plum jam.

For drinks, the White Whale has a wide range of specialty cocktails, wine, and beer.

The White Whale is open from 2 p.m. to 12 a.m. from Monday through Wednesday, 2 p.m. to 1 a.m. from Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.