Chip City is offering a free cookie on Sept. 4 at their Long Island locations. Here’s how to get yours.

Cookies make everything better — even more so when they’re free. Chip City is offering a free cookie today, September 4, in celebration of back-to-school season.

“Back-to-school is such an exciting time, and we wanted to add a little sweetness to the week for families, students, and teachers,” said Peter Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Chip City Cookies. “A free cookie feels like a fun way to mark the season and make the transition a little more special.”

Chip City, founded by two childhood friends in Astoria in 2017, rotates more than 100 cookie flavors throughout the year. This week, featured flavors include c’mores, confetti, Cookies N Cream, Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter, Chocolate Lava Cookie, Lemon Berry, Dairy-Free Cookie Butter, Mixed Berry Tart, Biscoff Cookie Butter Crookie and more.

If you’re having a tough time choosing your free cookie, Phillips has a recommendation.

“Personally, my favorite flavor has to be the Cookies and Cream,” he said. “It’s indulgent, nostalgic, and always a crowd-pleaser.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chip City Cookies (@chipcitycookies)

The sweet shop has seven locations on Long Island: East Northport, Garden City, Huntington, Merrick, North Babylon, Oceanside and Woodbury.

Whether you’re a student gearing up for the year, a teacher looking for a pick-me-up or a parent celebrating a much-needed moment of quiet, a free treat is bound to make this week a little sweeter.

READ ALSO: Crave donuts serves love and mini treats at Long Island markets