55-year-old man dies in Freeport car crash

A 55-year-old was killed in a two-car crash in Freeport.

A 55-year-old man was killed in a two-car crash in Freeport on Wednesday, Sept. 3, Nassau County police said.

The unidentified 55-year-old was driving a 2015 Honda northbound on S. Long Beach Road at 11:09 p.m. when his car collided with a 23-year-old man driving a 2022 Honda eastbound on Atlantic Avenue, police said.

The 55-year-old suffered severe trauma and was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

The other driver was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.