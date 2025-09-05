Lynbrook man charged in Old Westbury road rage assault, police say

A Lynbrook man allegedly assaulted another driver after a three-car crash in Old Westbury, then fled the scene before later surrendering to detectives, according to police.

The incident happened around 4:25 p.m. Aug. 27 at the intersection of eastbound Store Hill Road (the Long Island Expressway South Service Road) and Post Road, police said.

Police said 45-year-old Stavros Sergiadis chased another driver involved in the collision, struck that driver’s car and another vehicle, then got out of his car and attacked the motorist.

Sergiadis allegedly banged on the driver’s windows, opened the door and repeatedly punched him in the face, head and neck. Police said he also grabbed the victim by the throat and pinned him inside the car before fleeing the scene without exchanging information.

After an investigation, detectives identified Sergiadis as the suspect. He surrendered to police on Sept. 4 and was charged with third-degree assault and two counts of leaving the scene of an incident without exchanging information.

Sergiadis was arraigned on Sept. 4 in Nassau County First District Court.