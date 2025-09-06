Ryan Johnson, candidate Nassau County Legislator District 17, Democrat

Bio

I have a JD from Hofstra Law School and a BA from Temple University, majoring in political science with an economic certificate and a minor in philosophy.

I work as an attorney specializing in construction law at L’Abbate, Balkan, Colavita & Contini. I have also worked as general counsel for Citnalta Construction Corp and Centennial Elevator Industries, Inc. and as an attorney at Guercio and Guercio.

I worked as a law clerk for the United States House of Representatives Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2017. As a law clerk, I worked on several hearings and performed investigative research into ongoing government oversight.

I also interned at the Nassau County Attorney’s office, working in the appeals department. While in law school, I received a public service gold certificate for the highest level of public service work performed. I also worked in the deportation defense clinic, where I assisted individuals in their immigration proceedings.

Statement on why I am running

I am an attorney by trade, but my first job is as a husband and a father of two young boys. I am running because I want to ensure that my children and all of our children have a better future. I will to fight for fairness, stand up to corruption, and work to build a brighter future for every family in Nassau County.

As a young parent, I understand the struggles families in Nassau face every day. We need to make Nassau County more affordable and accessible for all those who want to live here. I will always prioritize people over politics by creating a fair and equitable Nassau County where every voice matters.

We also need to ensure that we always promote government transparency and accountability; the current administration’s wasteful spending and corruption must be addressed and stopped.

With huge federal cuts to vital programs that so many Nassau County residents rely on we now more than ever need a proactive government that will continue to address the needs of the people. I will fight for fairness, stand up to corruption, and build a brighter future for every family in Nassau County.

What are the top three issues you’re focused on and what will you do to fix them?

Ensure that Nassau will provide vital services, including services in mental health, addiction treatment, and support for victims of domestic abuse. The federal cut for these services, with the current administration’s failures, will leave some of the most vulnerable populations without adequate support.

The current administration failed the people of Nassau County when they stopped funding the Safe Center in Bethpage without any plan in place to have a new shelter for victims of domestic violence.

They also continue to fail us by not spending the close to $100 million they received in the opioid related settlement. This money can and should be used to address the opioid epidemic facing Nassau.

I want to make Nassau County more affordable and accessible to all who want to live here. We have so many young adults who are graduating here in Nassau, or who grew up in Nassau, who want to stay here, but due to the increased costs of living and the unavailability of housing, they are leaving.

We see a similar thing with retirees who are living on a fixed income. We should have programs and policies in place to address the rising costs and try to do what we can to resolve these issues. One solution would be to incentivize young families to buy a house with tax incentives and offer housing solutions for people who work in public sector jobs.

We also need to address the corruption in the County.

We are wasting so much taxpayer money on hiring outside legal counsel, redoing signs to have elected officials’ names, and sending taxpayer-funded direct mail campaign literature. We need a full accounting of the spending and we would need to make the difficult decisions to cut spending where the programs are not working and reinvest in programs that work and help deliver a better Nassau County.

We should be using taxpayers’ money for things that truly matter, like fixing our roads and infrastructure.