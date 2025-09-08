Albertson Fire Dept.’s Walter Frame re-elected to state firefighter’s home board

One of Nassau’s own is serving the state’s firefighters.

A 38-year firefighter of the Albertson Fire Department, Walter Frame, was re-elected to the board of the Firefighter’s Association of the State of New York Firefighter’s Home.

“It’s an honor to be on the board,” said Frame, a U.S. Army veteran. “The firefighter’s home is a very special place to our members, and I want to help in any way I can.”

The FASNY Firefighter’s Home in the Hudson Valley provides a home to 87 former firefighters across the state of New York, providing them with general care as they age. The board is responsible for managing the general functioning of the home, resident care and any repairs or renovations needed.

Frame said he hopes to continue the work already underway on the board, respond to resident requests and complaints promptly and ideally expand the home, though he said it’s likely that will not occur.

“What I do all depends on what issues come up during the course of the various meetings we hold over the year,” Frame said. “I’d love to find a whole lot of money so we could put an extension on the home.”

He said he’s committed to listening to residents’ needs and visiting the home throughout the year to understand what needs to be done.

“The members who live at the home see little things here and there that may need repair or an upgrade,” Frame said. “I listen to what they have to say and then bring it back to the whole board and move forward from there.”

Frame has been a member of FASNY for 35 years and is now set to start his second five-year term on the board, serving the firefighters’ home. However, it’s nowhere near his first board position in the firefighter world.

Frame has held leadership positions across the county and state, including as a trustee of the Albertson Fire Department, president of the Nassau County Firefighters Association, president of the North Shore Holy Name Society and treasurer of the North Shore Fire Council.

“Walter Frame is a dedicated and trusted member of the fire service whose steady leadership and commitment to our mission make him an asset to the Board of Trustees,” said FASNY President Eugene Perry. “His deep roots in the fire service and his compassion for fellow firefighters embody the spirit of the Firefighter’s Home. We are proud to have him continue in this important role.”

Frame said he sees serving the Albertson Fire Department and the FASNY home board as a way to give back to his community and continue his family’s local firefighting legacy.

“It’s just a little something to give back to my community. It’s also a little bit of a legacy,” Frame said. “My great, great grandfather was one of the founders of the Albertson Fire Company and the first president of it.”

He hopes to make them proud and ensure the home remains a place fit for the firefighters who gave so much of themselves to keep their communities safe.

“I hope to continue the great work the trustees have already started, while also bringing new ideas and energy to the table,” Frame said. “My goal is to ensure the home remains a state-of-the-art facility that our members can always rely on as their home away from home.”

