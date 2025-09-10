Oyster Bay schools’ $30M bond projects completed $2M under budget

Oyster Bay-East Norwich Deputy Superintendent Maureen Raynor presents one of the final 21st Century Improvement bond updates.

The Oyster Bay-East Norwich School District announced that its $30 million infrastructure and facility upgrades came in over $2 million under budget at the Tuesday, Sept. 9, board of education meeting.

Deputy Superintendent Maureen Raynor said all bond projects are “substantially completed” and are ready for students.

She said a final project at Vernon School, which will upgrade its multi-purpose and athletic spaces, is expected to conclude this fall.

It is “truly amazing to see [the project] come to life,” Raynor said.

Funding for the projects, which included renovations to elementary, middle, and high school facilities, was approved in 2021.

Projects at the high school included updates to athletic and extracurricular facilities, classrooms, and common areas, including a broadcasting studio for the Baymen News. Raynor said some of the storage spaces in the high school, like a former annex connected to the library, have been turned into instructional spaces.

Projects at Vernon School included upgrades to the music facility and cafeteria. Roosevelt School received classroom improvements, including spaces for physical and occupational therapy.

Raynor said students at all grade levels are enjoying the new facilities.

“Being able to see the smiles on their faces every day has made this all worth it,” she said.

Board Vice President Maryann Santos said the board hopes to maintain district infrastructure, and that the bond referendum allows them to “jumpstart” that goal.

“It’s incredible what you’ve done with this bond,” Santos said to Raynor and Superintendent Francesco Ianni.