Temple Israel of Great Neck marks 9/11 anniversary on Saddle Rock Bridge

Great Neck residents joined firefighters, police officers, and elected officials on the Saddle Rock Bridge Sunday for Temple Israel’s Sept. 11 memorial, a community tradition now in its 24th year.

The service, organized by the synagogue’s Men’s Club, opened with the national anthem and words of reflection from Rabbi Howard Stecker. He urged those gathered not only to honor the past but also to build a more hopeful future.

“This is a service of remembering, of honoring, and really a service not just of looking toward the past, but also toward the future of what we can continue to build in this extraordinary United States of America,” Stecker said.

Local leaders in attendance included Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip, Saddle Rock Mayor Dan Levy, and Great Neck Board of Education Trustee Rebecca Sassouni.

Firefighters from the Alert, Vigilant, and Manhasset-Lakeville companies, as well as midshipmen from the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy, also participated in the ceremony.

The keynote speaker was Kevin Campbell, a Great Neck resident, member of the Vigilant Fire Company and retired NYPD officer who was serving in the 101st Precinct on Sept. 11, 2001.

Campbell recounted hearing live radio reports of the attacks while driving home from a midnight tour, returning to duty after the South Tower collapsed, and later spending weeks assigned to security details in lower Manhattan.

He reflected on the losses suffered by fellow firefighters and police officers, and the resilience of the community.

“While today is a somber day, it is also a very busy one. It is hectic, emotional, and heavy, just as it was that day,” Campbell said. “But still, the first responders, their families, members of the community show up year after year to remember, to support one another, and to honor each other. That dedication means everything.”

The service also honored local firefighters who died as a result of the attacks, including Vigilant Fire Company Chief Jonathan Ielpi, along with other past leaders and members of area departments.

Ielpi was the only fireman from the community to have lost his life during the attacks on Sept. 11.

The evening concluded with the traditional Jewish memorial prayer, El Maleh Rachamim, led by Hazzan Brian Shamash and Rabbi Daniel Schweber, followed by a moment of silence.

As the sun set over the bridge, attendees stood in quiet reflection, reaffirming the vow made nearly a quarter-century ago: never to forget.