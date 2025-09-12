Village of Manorhaven commemorates 24th anniversary of 9/11

The Village of Manorhaven held its annual 9/11 remembrance in front of the village’s 9/11 memorial.

Residents, first responders, and local leaders gathered Thursday in the Village of Manorhaven to honor the nearly 3,000 lives lost in the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, marking the 24th anniversary with prayers, personal reflections, and the solemn reading of names of neighbors who never came home.

The ceremony began with Port Washington Fire Department 1st Assistant Chief Patrick Saccoccia leading the Pledge of Allegiance and the Port Washington Fire Department presenting the colors.

Sister Kathy Sommerville from Our Lady of Fatima offered an invocation, recalling the clear blue skies of that morning in 2001 and urging the community to remember not only the tragedy but the unity that followed.

“May terrorism, in all its forms, disappear from the face of the earth,” she prayed. “And may we never forget that on that day we focused on humanity, on love.”

Manorhaven Mayor John Popeleski welcomed residents, elected officials, and veterans in attendance, including representatives from the Port Washington Police Department, the local VFW Post 1819, and neighboring villages. He emphasized the importance of carrying forward the spirit of resilience.

“We remember unimaginable tragedy, but also extraordinary courage,” Popeleski said. “We honor those we lost by living with purpose and compassion.”

The names of local residents who perished on 9/11 were read aloud by Port Washington Police Department Chief Robert Del Muro, followed by a ringing of a bell by Chief Saccoccia.

A rifle salute was led by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1819.

Clergy from across the community offered words of reflection. Rabbi Shalom Paltiel of the Chabad of Port Washington reminded attendees that the responsibility of building a better world rests with humanity.

“Yes, God created this world, but to put out the fire — that’s our job,” said Paltiel.

Several elected officials, including State Sen. Jack Martins, Assembly Member Daniel Norber, Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, and North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, spoke of sacrifice, resilience, and the obligation to pass on the lessons of 9/11 to younger generations.

“The only thing that stands against hate is love, and the only thing that stands against darkness is light,” Martins said. “It is our responsibility to keep that candle lit.”

DeRiggi-Whitton reflected on the enduring impact of the attacks: “Let peace begin with each of us. With every breath we take, let us commit to living each moment in peace and passing that spirit on to the next generation.”

Norber reflected on the attacks as a reminder of American values.

“They attacked what we stand for: decency, family, democracy, and freedom. Today we honor those who sacrificed and remind ourselves to remain vigilant against hate,” Norber said.

DeSena emphasized the power of community in remembrance.

“On that day, hate may have won,” she said, “But we also show that after that day, love won.”

Rabbi Alyssa Mendelsohn-Graff of Port Jewish Center closed the ceremony with a benediction and a personal memory of her cousin, firefighter Scott Davidson, who died responding to the attacks.

“When we didn’t know what to do, they all did,” Mendelssohn-Graf said of first responders. “They showed us the very best of humanity.”

The ceremony concluded with the Long Island Gay Men’s Chorus leading “God Bless America,” accompanied by Michael Tedeschi, chairman of the Port Washington Police Department, on bagpipes.

“May we never forget, and may we always remember,” Popeleski said.