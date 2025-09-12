Massapequa catering hall approved by Town of Oyster Bay

The Town of Oyster Bay held a public hearing for the special use permit application at the site of the former Manor East Catering Hall in Massapequa The Town of Oyster Bay held a public hearing for the special use permit application at the site of the former Manor East Catering Hall in Massapequa in April.

A former catering hall in Massapequa is one step closer to reopening under new ownership after the Town of Oyster Bay approved a special-use permit for Manor East Catering Hall on Tuesday, Sept. 9.

The hall had operated at 201 Jerusalem Ave. from 1970 to 2013.

Erik Snipas of the Greenberg Traurig law firm spoke on behalf of the applicants, Escube LLC, which bought the property in 2021. He said the Manor East Catering Hall had been internally damaged since its 2013 closing.

The new owners have said they don’t plan to make any changes to the building and want to revitalize the former catering hall.

The owners’ proposal calls for one parking lot that would exclusively provide valet parking, Snipas said the lot would have a capacity of 70 cars, one more than the required amount. The hall calls for a maximum occupancy of 195 people, according to the April proposal.

According to Snipas, the original 1967 application called for a maximum occupancy of 450 people. The new owners said they are planning to have two smaller banquet rooms, which will reduce the number of guests and parking spots required.

The applicants said they expect to have at most three parties per day.

The town said the hall cannot use the basement for events and can only host two events at the same time after the permit was approved.