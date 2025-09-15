Burlington opens new location in Massapequa

Burlington has opened its new Massapequa location after closing its old store in August.

The new Burlington department store in Massapequa officially opened its doors on Friday, Sept. 12, after the brand made changes to its store layout.

The new store at 5520 Sunrise Highway was welcomed with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. At the celebration, the store manager presented a $5,000 donation to teachers at Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary in the Wyandanch School District, which Burlington said will go toward supporting local education and the community.

“We are thrilled to bring a new Burlington location to the Massapequa community and support local schools in the process,” Burlington Stores said..

The new store replaces the former location at 5500 Sunrise Highway in the Philips at Sunrise shopping center. That store officially closed in August.

“Our goal is to continue to offer area residents low prices on brand-name merchandise for the entire family and home,” Michael O’Sullivan, the CEO of Burlington Stores, said. “We’re continuing to expand our footprint across the country and are excited to be opening a new store in Massapequa.”

During its first two days of operations, the store gave its first 100 adult customers a $10 bonus card to be used toward their purchase.

The company says the new Burlington location has a refreshed format, featuring thoughtfully organized aisles and bold signage, making the stores easier to navigate.

Burlington said roughly half of its existing locations have already been converted, and the remaining stores are expected to transition to the new format by the end of 2026.

Burlington stores offer men’s and women’s clothing, apparel, footwear, accessories, home goods, toys, gifts, coats and more at up to 60% off prices.

Other Burlington stores in the area can be found in West Babylon, Freeport and Garden City.

The company reported that it now has 71 open stores throughout the state.

Many other retail stores are in the same shopping center, including T.J. Maxx, Michaels, Famous Footwear and Raymour & Flanigan.

Burlington will be open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.