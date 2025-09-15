Nassau Museum of Art, Roslyn Landmark Society to host garden event

The Nassau County Museum of Art and the Roslyn Landmark Society will host a Metamorphosis: Trellis & Garden Benefit, to restore the Milliken-Bevin Trellis and formal gardens.

The Roslyn Landmark Society and the Nassau County Museum of Art will host a fundraising benefit Sept. 27 to support restoration of the Milliken-Bevin Trellis and Formal Gardens, a towering 1930s structure that has long been a focal point of the former Frick Estate.

The Metamorphosis: Trellis & Garden Benefit, set for 6 to 8 p.m. on the museum’s grounds, One Museum Drive, will feature private after-hours tours of the mansion, exhibitions and gardens, along with cocktails and light bites.

Tickets are $75, with sponsorship opportunities ranging from $1,000 to $5,000.

Proceeds will go toward repairs and preservation of the trellis and surrounding gardens, originally designed by noted landscape architect Marian Cruger Coffin.

Every year, the Roslyn Landmark Society hosts an event in partnership with neighboring museums to highlight Roslyn history. The Milliken-Bevin Trellis was last restored in 1990, when Rodger Gerry and his wife Peggy spearheaded the restoration through the Roslyn Landmark Society, after the site endured decades of deterioration from the elements.

The 30-foot-high teak trellis, described by experts as both elegant and eccentric, is considered one of the most unusual surviving examples of large-scale latticework in the United States.

The original restoration included replacing teak slats, repairing brass supports, and a new coat of historically accurate green paint.

The structure once anchored a formal garden featuring boxwoods and flowers arranged in classical patterns.

Nassau County acquired the property in 1973, converting the mansion into what is now the Nassau County Museum of Art.

Attendance for the Sept. 27 event is limited, and registration is required. For more information visit, nassaumuseum.org/project/trellisgardenbenefit/.