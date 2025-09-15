Roslyn School District marks 24th anniversary of Sept. 11

Harbor Hill Security Guard Mike Barnwell gets a big thank you from Harbor Hill students on the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The Roslyn School District marked the 24th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with a day of reflection and remembrance.

Students, faculty and staff were encouraged to wear red, white and blue as a tribute to the lives lost and as a symbol of unity. Teachers across the district led discussions to help students understand the significance of the day in American history.

At Harbor Hill Elementary School, students gathered outside to sing patriotic songs, led by Laura Fratti and Amy Hasenflue on vocals and Michael Liepper on piano. Several members of the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department attended and were presented with letters of gratitude written by students. One of the firefighters, Harbor Hill graduate Alex Mulchinski, returned to his former school to take part in the ceremony. Some of the students who presented letters were children of department members, adding a personal connection. Letters written by Kimberly Shapiro’s class were presented to Harbor Hill security guard Mike Barnwell, a former New York Police Department sergeant.

At East Hills Elementary School, students sang patriotic songs, recited poems and heard reflections on the day’s significance. Two Roslyn High School vocalists and two trumpet players performed “God Bless America.” Members of the Roslyn Highlands Fire Department also joined the ceremony, with children taking photos with firefighters in front of a firetruck.

At Heights School, first graders wrote thank-you notes to police officers and firefighters for their service. At Roslyn Middle School, students and staff paused at the start of second period to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and observe a moment of silence, followed by the National Anthem played over the public address system.

At Roslyn High School, Principal Dave Lazarus addressed students over the PA system with a reflection on the anniversary, followed by a schoolwide moment of silence. His remarks were followed by a recording of the Roslyn High School Chamber Singers performing the National Anthem, and then a live performance of “God Bless America” by two student trumpet players and two vocalists.