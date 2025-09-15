Williston Park, East Williston honor lives lost in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks

Neighboring villages Williston Park and East Williston dedicated the evening of Thursday, Sept. 11, to honoring the lives lost and first responders who ran into burning buildings to save others in the terrorist attack 24 years ago.

“I have two brothers who reported for work on 9/11 as New York City firefighters and a sister, Patti, who worked in Manhattan not far from the towers,” East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente told dozens of residents gathered for a candlelight vigil. “All came home safely…The feeling of ‘what if’ brings a knot to my stomach and a hole to my heart.”

Parente said she consistently kept those who lost loved ones that day in her prayers.

“While my family was blessed with their safe return, I still say prayers for those who were not safely returned to their loved ones,” she said. “My siblings have a total of 7 children between them – Children who would not have been born if their parents didn’t make it home that day.”

Parente read the names of five people from East Williston who lost their lives 24 years ago: Michael J. Cahill, Jonathan M. Connors, Robert T. Jordan, Thomas Kuveikis and Peter J. Owens Jr.

“If you lost a loved one that day, you are in my prayers. If you reported for duty to save a life, I thank you,” Parente said.

She emphasized the importance of continuing to tell the history of Sept. 11, 2001, to ensure no one forgets the attack, including those too young to remember.

“I beg you all to keep talking about 9/11. I promise you it’s working,” Parente said, referencing her young nephews who shared messages of remembrance on social media, though they weren’t alive when the attack happened. “As the wife and mother of teachers, I am reminded almost daily of the importance of our stories. The only way to not forget is to teach and share our stories.”

Over in Williston Park, roughly 125 people gathered to hear a similar message from Mayor Paul Ehrbar, North Hempstead Town Supervisor Jen DeSena and local faith leaders.

“This community always stands together, and on Sept. 11, that is our duty. This is what never forget means,” DeSena said. “We come out, we gather, we say the names of our friends and family who perished that day. We hold in our hearts their families who have had to relive Sept. 11 every day for 24 years.”

Deputy Mayor Kevin Rynne read the names of those lost from Williston Park 24 years ago: Janice Blaney, Michael John Cahill, Kevin Dunn, Robert Thomas Jordan, Peter J. Langone, Joe Maloney, Patrick Joseph McGuire, Peter J. Owens and Donna Ann Wilson.

“We remember them, and we remember the brave men and women who ran into those buildings in hopes of saving strangers. And they knew they might not come out, but they did it anyway, because it was their calling and their training,” DeSena said. “We remember them and their families who made a sacrifice that has lasted 24 years.”

Pastor Chester Easton from the First Presbyterian Church of Mineola offered a closing prayer. He said he was struck by the number of young people who attended the ceremony, pointing to the village’s Boy Scouts and Little League members in the audience.

“It’s been 24 years, and in some ways, you have to be 30-plus years old to remember what happened,” Easton said. “It speaks to the spirit of this community that you are here tonight…It brings us together, and that’s what gives us hope for the future.”

Residents who attended the ceremony spoke to its importance, with many saying they knew those who had died or knew others who had.

“I knew some of the people who were killed on 9/11 and other people who suffered from medical issues for a long time afterwards,” said attendee Joan Krust. “I think it’s very important to remember that day.”