11th District first responders receive over $430K from county legislature

Nassau County Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton announced that her district’s first responders will receive over $400,000 in bond authorizations.

First responders across Nassau received $73 million in the county’s fiscal year 2025 Capital Infrastructure Plan. Of the millions allocated across the county, over $430,000 in bond authorizations were distributed to the 11th district, which encompasses Sands Point, Port Washington, Flower Hill, Roslyn, Roslyn Harbor, Glen Head, Glenwood Landing, Sea Cliff and Glen Cove.

The district, represented by Minority Leader Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, received the funding, due to the Legislature’s vote on Wednesday, April 23. After years of waiting for the funding to be authorized by the county, a total of $438,430 will be distributed to various departments.

Glen Cove:

Glen Cove first responders will receive $110,527, including $73,127 for turnout gear for the Fire Department and $37,400 for CPR devices for the city’s EMS.

“Glen Cove has been my home for nearly my entire life, and the brave and dedicated local firefighters and EMS members are the embodiment of the selfless public servants across our county that deserve to be treated with respect and equipped with the resources they need to stay safe,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press release.

DeRiggi-Whitton, a Democrat, applied for the turnout gear funding in August 2023 and the CPR devices in August 2022, her office said.

“For Glen Cove, this vital funding has been many years in the making,” she said.

Port Washington:

The Port Washington Fire Department will receive $190,000, including $100,000 for new firefighting gear and $90,000 for a breathing air compressor.

DeRiggi-Whitton applied for the firefighting gear in July 2021 and the breathing air compressor in October 2022, her office said.

“When our firefighters rush toward danger to save lives, they need to know that their protective gear is fully optimized to protect them from the hazards they will encounter,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Sands Point:

The Sands Point Police Department will receive $100,000, including $30,000 in bond authorization for a license plate reader and radar unit, as well as $70,000 for the department’s phone system.

DeRiggi-Whitton applied for the license plate reader funding in August 2022 and the phone system in February 2022, her office said.

“The Sands Point Police Department is emblematic of the outstanding work that local law enforcement agencies do on a daily basis to keep communities safe, and it is essential for Nassau County to support them in their efforts,” she said.

Glenwood Landing:

The Glenwood Landing Fire Department will receive a $24,903 bond authorization to be used toward the purchase of new computers for the department’s ambulances.

DeRiggi-Whitton applied for the grant funding in April 2022, her office said.

“When every second matters in an emergency situation, our EMS responders need to have the best possible technology at their disposal and the confidence of knowing that they can rely on it at all times,” DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Sea Cliff:

The Sea Cliff Fire Department will receive a $13,000 bond authorization to purchase a personal protective equipment washer and dryer for its medical unit.

“With all that our first responders are exposed to in the course of performing their critical duties for the public, we owe it to them to ensure that they have the necessary tools to adequately protect themselves from danger,” DeRiggi-Whitton said in a press release.

DeRiggi-Whitton applied for the grant funding in October 2021, her office said.

“It has taken more than three years to get these resources for the Sea Cliff Fire Department, and I am so proud and grateful to lead a caucus that makes funding our first responders their top priority,” she said.