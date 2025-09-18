Locust Valley parents disagree about transgender student policy as district eyes change

Resident Lisa McLaughlin speaks at the Locust Valley Board of Education meeting regarding the district’s policy on transgender students.

Locust Valley parents disagreed about the district following New York State Title IX policy and not the more restrictive federal guidelines, which deny transgender students access to locker rooms and bathrooms, at the Monday, Sept. 15, board of education meeting.

In response, board members said they supported the federal guidelines mandated by President Trump, which define “sex” as biological sex.

The conversation was sparked by the board’s approval of the eighth-grade student field trip to Washington, D.C., with some parents questioning why the district’s policy on transgender students was not discussed before the field trip.

“We need solutions that protect the rights of all children — solutions that respect the needs of biological girls and boys while making space for those who feel different and are searching for where they belong,” school board Vice President Holly Esteves said of the board’s approval of the trip.

The board meeting on Monday was originally set for Wednesday, Sept. 10, but was rescheduled after the district received two voicemail messages indicating a gun threat before the originally scheduled meeting time.

The threat came in on the same day that Charlie Kirk was killed in Utah, and a school shooting took place in Colorado.

Board President George Vasiliou said the school board evacuated the school buildings, including the board of education meeting and a sporting event.

“That will always be this board’s absolute number one priority: the safety and well-being of our students and our families. That is unconditional,” Vasiliou said.

Vasiliou said the meeting was not canceled because the board was unwilling to discuss certain items and that the board “always” listens to the community.

The district reported the incident to the police and remained open the following day, Thursday, Sept. 11, despite canceling its outdoor activities. The school increased security measures, such as additional personnel and marked police vehicles.

“We understand that it was disruptive. We understand that it was scary,” Vasiliou said.

But Bayville resident Lisa McLaughlin objected to the board’s decision to move ahead with the school trip vote.

“Did it not cross your mind that the trans policy issue should be addressed in public? Specifically regarding overnight hotel stays and room arrangements? Does LVCSD state or federal law?” McLaughlin said.

McLaughlin said the board lied about the threat because residents had attended the meeting to discuss the district’s transgender policy.

“What George Vasiliou did on the evening of Sept. 10 — the very day of Charlie Kirk’s assassination — was beyond reprehensible. The district deleted the livestream from YouTube of George standing at the dais, microphone in hand, to spew his lies about the back-to-back voicemails, making himself and the rest of the board victims,” she said.

McLaughlin called for Vasiliou’s resignation, as well as Superintendent Kristen Turnow’s.

“This district, in my opinion, has gone to hell in a hand basket… A district that tries to shut down public discussion of controversial issues concerning children with a fake gun threat needs an awakening. The fish rots from the head,” McLaughlin said.

During public comment, resident Neil Marchand asked the board whether they support Trump’s Title IX orders. All board members responded, saying they supported the federal policy.

Trustee Lauren Themis said that at the district’s policy committee meeting, the committee reviewed the student gender identity policy. She said the board decided in 2023 to move to the federal Title IX policy, but the work was “stalled” last November and “put to a stop” in April at the district administration’s recommendation.

Themis said now that she is the policy committee chair, she is “picking up the torch.”

“We are looking to bring back a way in which we can legally address the return of the federal Title IX language,” she said. She said it was not acted on at the most recent policy committee meeting, but will be put on the next meeting’s agenda.

“I, for one, was elated when I saw the Trump executive orders. I felt like it was a breath of fresh air that we needed to move this issue along,” said Trustee Matthew Barnes.

Barnes said the district is “in the middle of a fight” between the state and the federal government, which both reserve the right to strip funding from the district if it does not comply with their respective laws. He said the state is responsible for approximately $5 million in the budget, which, if taken away, would impact students and their families on a daily basis.

Themis said she believes that “morality trumps the finance.” She said the state “holds money over our heads disgustingly.”

“I say: do it. Let them threaten you. Forget about that $5 million. I could cut $5 million from this budget like that,” McLaughlin said during public comment.

“Screw Gov. Hochul and follow the federal law that Trump has given us. It’s simple. Don’t worry about lawsuits… The community will support you if we get sued,” Marchand said.

Marchand said, “Everyone has the right to go into the locker room, just certain locker rooms,” and noted that the school invested over $1 million in a gender-neutral locker room.

School district officials said there are gender neutral bathrooms and locker rooms, in addition to designated boys’ and girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, at the middle and high school.

Other residents expressed concerns about the district adopting a policy that would be harmful to transgender students.

Resident Frank Rizzo spoke about gender dysphoria, a condition in which a person feels disconnected from their gender identity and their biological sex, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

“Gender dysphoria is a real and difficult condition, and those who experience it deserve compassion, understanding, and access to appropriate support, but it affects less than 1% of the students, and I worry about creating districtwide policies that impact the other 99% in ways that may not be in their best interest,” Rizzo said.

He said the district should allocate money towards mental health services that can assist and support students and their families.

Esteves said she wants to help keep every child, regardless of identity, safe. She said it is “understandable” if a child is questioning their sexuality or identity, but that they should have a separate, “private space” as to “maintain the rights and protections of all students.”

“The desire for our children to be accepted is not political; it is human,” she said.

Resident Carrie Lamb said she is the parent of a transgender student and said she worries about her child’s safety.

“There is another side to this argument; there are other people involved,” she said.

Lamb said parents in the district should “see humanity” and know the students impacted by policy when having conversations revolving around transgender issues.

“We are people. My child is a wonderful person, and talking about taking away his rights is painful,” she said.

Resident Marilyn Mesiase said she is “not concerned” about her daughter sharing a bathroom with a transgender peer.

“Your job is to protect every child in this school,” she said to the board. Mesiase said the school can accommodate those students who are not comfortable with sharing locker rooms and bathrooms.

Themis said there is a “large contingent of parents” whose children are not comfortable in gender neutral locker rooms and restrooms.

“It’s our job up here to make sure they’re accounted for as well,” she said.

Esteves gave a message to students: “Whether you are or grow up to be gay or straight or questioning who you believe yourself to be, I just want you to know that I think you’re perfect as you are. You are exactly as you are meant to be… You are loved, and you are not alone. Every adult in this room is here because they care.”