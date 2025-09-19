The prevalence of Autism Spectrum Disorder is steadily increasing, with 1 in 31 children in the U.S. identified with ASD, according to recent data.

These numbers do not necessarily represent an increase in cases. Instead, there is growing awareness and media representation of people with disabilities. Additionally, easier access to resources, increased government support and the dismantling of taboos have encouraged parents to seek diagnoses for their children early in life.

While diagnostic tools are becoming more accurate, the demand for further research from parents and individuals with ASD is persistent. Schools are also becoming inclusive and are adapting to the diverse needs of children with different neurological conditions.

Still, there remains a critical need for dedicated institutes that offer educational, vocational and emotional assistance to children who require accommodations.

The Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) on Long Island is one such organization. A 501(c)(3) educational nonprofit, it has been reshaping lives since its conception in 1961. With a mission to address the special education needs of children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities, DDI provides educational, habilitative, vocational and residential services.

What started as a simple effort by parents has grown into a multi-site organization helping over 1,600 children and adults with autism every day across 60 sites on Long Island.

DDI’s role begins with preschool and education for children between 0 and 5 years old and then expands to include school age individuals between 5 and 21 years. While its day and residential services have been instrumental for many working parents, the Supported Employment Program is particularly notable.

It is a specialized effort to help adults with autism navigate transportation and the demands of a new job and has enabled many to successfully transition into responsible and working individuals of the community.

For Russell Snaith, parent, board member DDI and founder of New York Alliance for Developmental Disabilities, the institute has been instrumental in helping his 30-year-old son Dylan, who is non-verbal and with complex needs. While “it is not a linear straight line and has its dips,” overall, his son’s growth has been an upward-trending curve. And he gives credit to the structure, 24-hour care and quality of DDI’s day and residential program.

Like many nonprofits, DDI relies on fundraisers to create awareness and bring the community together. Their 25th Annual Golf Classic and Pickleball tournament in June raised $260,000, with 91 cents of every dollar directly supporting their programs and services.

Looking ahead, DDI is hosting their Annual Walk on Sunday, Sept. 7, at Belmont Lake State Park in North Babylon. This rain or shine fundraiser aims to raise $115,000 to support the vital research and services that impact the lives of the children and adults in their care.

For more information, visit ddiny.org.