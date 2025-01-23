Freeport Ninja Academy celebrates five years of overcoming obstacles

Ribbon-cutting at the Freeport Ninja Academy for its five-year anniversary

One of Long Island’s most unique businesses just celebrated its fifth anniversary.

Kathryn Gawrych opened the doors of the Freeport Ninja Academy nine weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 by the Massapequa and Freeport Chambers of Commerce to celebrate the five-year anniversary of a company that has fought through adversity and given opportunity for people to find their sport.

Gawyrch attended a franchise expo, which along with her love for the show “America Ninja Warrior,” helped spark the idea of opening the 9,850 square-foot academy. The early 2020 opening put her in a difficult position.

Gawrych said that the academy was closed for four months during the pandemic. She said she generated no income during this time and struggled to pay rent.

Once open, the Freeport Ninja Academy took off. The academy offers around 18 classes per week, with a large majority of their students being children. Gawrych said the gym’s schedule mainly runs around children’s schedules.

The academy provides 12-week semesters for people to train.

Gawrych said each semester can have up to 150 to 200 kids. Classes run in the fall, winter, and spring and cost $510 per semester. Students learn four new obstacles each week that present different challenges and require different skills.

Gawrych says that you don’t simply complete one semester and move on.

“Each obstacle can be changed to be like seven different things or even more,” she said. “Ninja is kind of infinite. There are so many different things that you can just simply change one thing and make it something completely different. Kids aren’t going to get all of the obstacles throughout the 12-week semesters.”

Gawrych also said the academy caters to the students, providing them with the help that they need in order to complete all of those challenges.

Due to the success of the Freeport location, Gawrych opened another academy in Smithtown. One head coach at the Suffolk County location is a three-time participant on “America Ninja Warrior.”

Ace Pritchard, a coach at the Freeport Ninja Academy also just competed in his first season of “America Ninja Warrior.”

“It’s gonna be really cool because we’ll have big watch parties at both of the facilities,” Gawrych said. “The kids and parents love to support their favorite coaches, and it’s just a really cool thing for the community.”

Gawrych and the Freeport Ninja Academy look to continue training people through their motto, “Together, we’ll overcome all obstacles.”