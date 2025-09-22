New Hyde Park ups penalty for keeping livestock in home to $2.5K

A pair of ducks the village rescued from a resident’s home prior to the law change.

New Hyde Park is cracking down on illegal livestock.

The village passed a law Thursday night, Sept. 18, increasing the penalty for keeping livestock, including chickens, hens and ducks, in residential homes to $2,500 per animal, up from $100.

“We need to send a message that this practice is not going to continue,” said Mayor Christopher Devane. “The way to do that is to show that there’s some bite to our regulations. There’s a big difference between $100 and $2,500.”

“It’s not about raising revenue,” Devane continued. “It’s about sending a message that this cannot continue.”

Devane first floated the law in July, saying he firmly believed in protecting animals, curbing animal abuse and ensuring livestock are treated well. He and the board said they had found multiple cases of residents keeping livestock in poor condition in their homes and thought the increased fine would help put an end to the practice.

“These people aren’t able to care for these animals, and they’re in terrible condition,” Devane said in July. “You can’t have livestock as pets.”

The board has helped rehome multiple animals it found being kept illegally, including ducks, chickens and a hen. Trustees said they believe livestock in homes is a problem across the village and they hope this increased penalty will stop it.

“It’s not a cultural thing,” Devane said in July. “Three of the chickens [we found] were being attacked by rats living outside. A hen had broken toes.”

Devane has said residents who have livestock in their home should work on properly rehoming the animals or reach out to an animal welfare organization or the board for help in getting them to safety. He said his top priority was animal welfare.

The law immediately went into effect after unanimous approval from the board on Sept. 18.