Brian Levy expands law firm to new Syosset location

Brian Levy (Center L.) and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino (Center R.) celebrate the grand opening of Levy’s new location in Syosset.

Brian Levy said he decided to specialize in personal injury for a very simple reason: he likes to help people.

Now, he celebrates the opening of the new location of his business, Brian J. Levy & Associates P.C., in Syosset, marking yet another milestone in his career.

Levy said he first decided to practice personal injury after taking a torts class in law school, which examines civil wrongs and liability for injuries.

“I was just drawn to it. I love people. I love helping people, so it was a natural fit for me,” he said.

In addition to being drawn to it, his professor further motivated him, telling him that his performance in the course made it clear that personal injury was “clearly his calling.”

Levy, who was born and raised in New Jersey, moved to Long Island about 20 years ago and has been practicing law there ever since.

After graduating law school, Levy said, he began working at another law firm before starting his own firm with a business partner just a few months later.

After his first endeavor as his own boss with a partner, Levy branched out on his own and formed Brian J. Levy & Associates P.C. in 2012.

“I used what I experienced as my way of getting experience,” he said.

His first office, which he opened in Babylon, was just him and one paralegal. Now, after 13 years of business, the firm has moved to its third location, and its second in Syosset, at 75 Jackson Ave.

Levy said the company has a Long Island location and a satellite location in the Bronx. Between the two offices, it has approximately 40 employees.

Levy said that many of his clients are from Nassau and Suffolk, but that the firm also handles many cases across the five boroughs.

He said one thing has remained the same, despite the company’s growth: accessibility.

“I think that what differentiates my firm from others is that we’re approachable. When you call us, we answer,” Levy said.

Levy said many firms do not have a personal relationship with their clients, but that he prides himself on his availability. He said that when clients call the office, they are able to reach him directly, which is a practice that he hopes to never lose in his career.

Due to the practice’s nature, Levy said most clients are unable to work and meet their usual obligations. Levy said that makes it important to him that the clients know he’s there for them each step of the way.

“I’ve always made myself, and I still make myself, accessible to the clients. And I think that that’s really gone a long way,” he said.

Levy said his personal approach to each case has contributed to the firm’s growth and success over the past 13 years and that he looks forward to continuing to do so in the future.

Russell Green, the president of the Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce, said the firm renovated its new building. He said he is glad to see the firm’s growth and is excited to see what it brings to the community.

“The fact that he’s willing to make that type of commitment to Syosset, I think, is an amazing testament to what people think is the potential of being in our community,” Green said.

The chamber celebrated the firm’s new location with a ribbon cutting on Friday, June 6. Local business owners and Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino attended.