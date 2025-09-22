Roslyn board hears complaints over removal of bamboo barrier

The Village of Roslyn Board of Trustees heard from various residents about ideas and concerns for the village.

The Village of Roslyn Board of Trustees approved a special use permit Tuesday, Sept. 16, for a downtown restaurant to convert office space into a private dining room, while also fielding a heated dispute between neighbors and the village over the removal of bamboo that had served as a property barrier.

Deputy Mayor Marshall Bernstein facilitated the meeting as Mayor John Durkin could not attend the meeting.

Joshua Brookstein, attorney for 1378 Old Northern Boulevard LLC, which operates Shish Kebhab Grill, sought approval to transform about 6,000 square feet of office space into a 24-seat private dining room for parties and special events.

The Zoning Board of Appeals had already granted a 10-space parking variance, contingent on a $25,000 contribution to the village’s parking trust fund.

“This will not increase the restaurant’s general seating,” Brookstein told trustees, emphasizing that the space would be reserved for private gatherings. He said the restaurant had improved valet operations after prior issues and pledged to continue working with the same operator.

An engineering study submitted with the application concluded that available on-street and leased parking could accommodate the new use.

The meeting later turned tense during public comment, when residents raised concerns about the village’s removal of bamboo along Glen Avenue, which residents say was on their private property.

Homeowner Sharon Oakens said the plants had provided a visual and sound barrier between her property and the neighboring Pierce Country Day Camp.

“I came home and saw that the barrier of foliage … had been cut down on the roadside and inside the fence,” she told the board, contending the bamboo had been planted under a written agreement with the village more than a decade ago.

Will Pierce, a director of Pierce Country Day Camp, showed the board videos of what he said was bamboo cut down on his property, not the village’s.

Bernstein said the bamboo had become a maintenance and safety problem, costing about $7,500 over two years to control. Trustees defended the removal, noting that bamboo is now considered an invasive species.

“You’re 100 percent right that communication could have been better,” said Trustee Sarah Oral, urging both sides to focus on finding a replacement planting solution.

Oakens and Pierce said the village should be responsible for paying for a replacement fencing option.

The board suggested Oakens and Pierce seek professional input on suitable options and revisit the matter at a later date.

Also at the meeting, property owner Neal Vohora from Medford Group, presented a preliminary idea to lease portions of his land behind Roslyn Pharmacy and adjacent buildings to the village for expanded municipal parking.

He suggested demolishing a rear addition to open space for an estimated 30 parking spots and proposed a ground lease arrangement.

“I live right up the road and understand very well the problems with traffic and parking,” Vohora told the board.

Trustees expressed interest, but Oral asked for a term sheet, surveys, and financial details before discussions could advance.

The board also approved the Day of Courage Breast Cancer Shopping Event, on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.