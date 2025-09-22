Ryder Cup expected to generate $160M in economic activity for Long Island

Officials say the Ryder Cup is expected to generate $160 million for Long Island’s economy.

The Long Island Association Research Institute said the Ryder Cup would generate $160 million in economic activity and create roughly 1,000 new jobs in the Long Island region.

Elected officials and members of several Chambers of Commerce from throughout Nassau County gathered in Farmingdale Village Monday, Sept. 22, a few days prior to the start of the international golf tournament, to discuss its impact on the region.

“Everybody has a stake in making sure that the Ryder Cup, here in Nassau County at the Bethpage Black golf course, is a success because it will benefit all of our local businesses,” Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said.

The Ryder Cup is a biannual golf tournament pitting the 12 best U.S. golfers against the 12 best European golfers. The opening Ceremony for the Ryder Cup will take place on Thursday, Sept. 25 and will continue through Sunday, Sept. 28, concluding with the trophy ceremony.

Blakeman said the county estimates over 250,000 tourists will come to the area, with 100,000 of those travelers having never been to Nassau before. He said many people visiting for the tournament are expecting to spend money locally and have already begun arriving.

One of the most notable visitors will be President Donald Trump, who is expected to arrive in Nassau Friday. Nassau County Police Department Commissioner Patrick Ryder said meetings and walkthroughs have been held to meet safety concerns.

Blakeman and Ryder said Nassau police will cooperate with state law enforcement, as well as Suffolk County police, New York City police and other local departments to ensure that safety measures are met.

Matt Cohen, the president of the LIA, said the Ryder Cup will put the world’s eyes on Nassau County, and that all of the people coming from out of town will shop locally, eat at local restaurants, and help the county’s economy

“It’s going to be a wonderful jolt,” he said. “Long Island is an unparalleled place to live and work, and assets like the Bethpage Black Course allow our region to attract world-class sporting events, including this year’s Ryder Cup.”

Bryan Karns, the director of the Ryder Cup, said the tournament will generate over $200 million throughout the state.

“The Ryder Cup economic impact goes well beyond the initial spending by the PGA of America, sponsors, and visitors; it creates a ripple effect through Nassau and Suffolk counties,” Chief Economist of the LIA Research Institute Steve Kent said.

The LIA also reported that the total labor income from the Ryder Cup is estimated to be roughly $57 million.

Frank Cammerano, the president of the Nassau County Council of Chambers of Commerce, said the idea is to showcase downtowns to visitors and make them accessible.

He said advertising downtowns and chambers through social media and scannable QR codes will allow tourists to explore local businesses and restaurants while staying for the Ryder Cup.

Blakeman said several events will be taking place at Eisenhower Park throughout the tournament. Festivities will kick off on Thursday, Sept. 25, with a concert and fireworks show.

From 12 p.m. to 6 p.m., Friday through Sunday, screens will show live coverage of the Ryder Cup.

There will also be golf simulators, merchandise to buy, a beer garden and a cigar lounge.

Blakeman also highlighted that famous DJ Steve Aoki will be playing a free concert on Friday night. He said that over 30,000 people attended his show at Eisenhower Park in 2024.

Nassau County hosted the T20 Cricket World Cup in 2024 at Eisenhower Park. Blakeman said the tournament attracted 250,000 tourists over a 12-day span.

The PGA of America recently announced additional major championships at Bethpage Black, including the 2028 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and the 2033 PGA Championship.