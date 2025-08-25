President Donald Trump to attend Ryder Cup

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will be at Friday’s Ryder Cup

On Saturday, Aug. 23, President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he will attend the 2025 Ryder Cup after an invitation from the PGA Tour during its Friday tournament on Sept. 26. This year’s Ryder Cup will be held at the Bethpage Black Course in Farmingdale.

“I will be there on Tournament Friday!!!” the president wrote.

Trump has quite a history with golf, as he has owned or managed many national golf clubs in places such as California, Washington D.C., Florida, New Jersey, and Westchester. He also owns golf courses outside the United States in Ireland and Dubai.

Most recently, the president traveled to Aberdeen, Scotland, for a five-day trip to promote his family’s properties and play golf. Trump unveiled a new golf course under his name, Trump International Golf Links. Trump, along with his son Eric and two professional golfers, teed off for the media. The golf course has coined itself as the “Greatest 36 Holes in Golf.”

Trump also threw his support behind Keegan Bradley to captain Team USA during the tournament.

Typically, the team captain does not play in the matches, especially in the modern era. Bradley was announced as the team captain on July 8, 2024.

If Bradley were to golf in the Ryder Cup, he would become the first team captain since 1963 to do so.

This is the first time Bethpage Black Course has hosted the Ryder Cup and is only the second time the Ryder Cup has been played in New York. The last time that happened was in 1995 at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester. The Ryder Cup is a biennial men’s golf competition that pits teams from Europe and the United States against each other. The United States leads the series with 27 wins out of 44 matches.

The Ryder Cup is a three-day event that will take place from Sept. 26-28. Team Europe will enter the match as the current holder of the cup after its win in 2023.

The Bethpage Black Course was established in 1936 and has hosted numerous notable events since 2000. The 2002 and 2009 U.S. Opens were held there, and the PGA Championship also took place at the course in 2019. Golf great Tiger Woods won his second U.S. Open in 2002 in Betpage.

Bethpage Black Course is widely known for its difficulty, with a now infamous sign at the first tee reading, “WARNING: The Black Course is an extremely difficult course and we recommend only for highly skilled golfers.”