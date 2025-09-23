Election Guide 2025: North Hempstead Town Council, District 5, candidate Liza Chafiian, Dem.

Why I’m Running Statement:

“I’m running because I care deeply about my community, and over the last term, our needs haven’t been heard at Town Hall.

The same machine that gave us today’s inactive leadership cannot be trusted to deliver us representation in the future. That’s why I stepped up and decided to run, ensuring our schools, roads, and parks always receive the funds and attention they deserve.”

3 Priorities:

Infrastructure: Updating and upgrading the building department. Improving our community’s lighting, paving, sidewalks, signage, and expanding programs for seniors.

Transparency: Being accessible to everyone in the community, ready to listen, understand their needs, and collaborate with county, state, and federal partners to improve our Town.

Affordability: Expanding grants and tax deductions to make our community more affordable for everyone from young families to seniors.

Bio:

“After graduating from Law School, I began working at D’Amato & Lynch, where I worked until the firm closed in December 2019. I began my practice at D’Amato & Lynch as a litigator, where I was involved in all phases of commercial litigation from the commencement of actions through appeals and trials. I then pivoted to coverage litigation and coverage, including matters related to Enron, AT&T, eBay and Bear Stearns/J.P. Morgan. I have worked for Marshall Conway Bradley and Gollub for the past 5 years as a coverage attorney.

I have been proudly living in District 5 for the last 26 years.”

Education:

George Washington School of Law, National Law Center, Washington, D.C.



Juris Doctor

Tulane University, Newcomb College, New Orleans, Louisiana



Bachelor of Arts

Work Experience: Liza is a practicing private Attorney, working in