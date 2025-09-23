Williston Park expands senior tax discount to more residents with higher incomes

Williston Park Mayor Paul Ehrbar speaks with his board during the trustees meeting.

Due to a new law in Williston Park, more seniors are eligible for a discount on their village taxes.

The village board of trustees unanimously passed a law expanding the village tax discount for seniors 65 and older, Monday night, Sept. 22. Now, seniors in households making $50,000 or less will be eligible for a 50% discount on their taxes, and those making up to $58,399 are eligible for a smaller discount on a sliding scale.

“We’ve looked at what’s gone on with inflation and what’s going on in other municipalities, and they all have a different kind of sliding scale,” Mayor Paul Ehrbar said. “Our thought was that, at this point in time, it might be appropriate to change our scale.”

The discount’s new sliding scale is as follows:

$50,000 or less: 50% discount

$50,001 to $50,999: 45% discount

$51,000 to $51,999: 40% discount

$52,000 to $52,999: 35% discount

$53,000 to $53,899: 30% discount

$53,900 to $54,799: 25% discount

$54,800 to $55,699: 20% discount

$55,700 to $56,599: 15% discount

$56,600 to $57,499: 10% discount

$57,500 to $58,399: 5% discount

This marks a significant shift in village policy. Previously, only those 65 or older making $29,000 or less were eligible for a 50% discount.

Deputy Mayor Kevin Rynne and Trustee William Carr said they believed the change was necessary.

“This is long overdue,” Carr said. “Hopefully, more people get the benefit and more people are able to stay in the village.”

Currently, 12 village residents are using the benefit under the $29,000 cap.

The village will determine eligibility based on a person’s total gross income as reported on federal tax filings. Residents should contact the village hall to fill out an application with the assessor’s office to apply for the senior exemption.

Applicants must provide proof of age, such as a birth certificate or passport, a copy of their property deed, a copy of their most recent federal and state income taxes and divorce papers, if applicable.

The deadline to submit an application to be considered for the exemption for the next financial year is the end of December.