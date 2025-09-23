Thousands pack Hillside Avenue for Willistons Street Fair Sunday

Residents dance and sing while listening to a Billy Joel cover band at the Williston Street Fair.

Roughly 10,000 people took to Hillside Avenue to celebrate the Willistons’ annual street fair this Sunday.

“The weather’s been great, and everybody’s been having a really, really nice time,” said Barbara Baur-Rizzo, co-president of the Chamber of Commerce of the Willistons. “It brings the community together. Everybody looks forward to the street fair.”

The chamber hosts the fair to highlight businesses in Williston Park, East Williston and Albertson, Baur-Rizzo said.

Local restaurants like Sangria 71 served up a vat of paella, Harry’s Hilltop Deli offered everything from Mexican rice to Greek moussaka to Italian eggplant parmesan, while other shops sold pizza, Italian sausage, Polish perogies, dumplings, spicy pickles and fair foods like zeppoles, churros, snow cones and ice cream.

Residents said they enjoyed pursuing the booths selling everything from cookies and dog treats to clothing, jewelry and bags to home goods, flowers and art while treating themselves to the wide range of street food and listening to the handful of cover bands.

Theresa Hornberg and Carolyn Lucchesi said they were longtime homeowners who loved coming out to the fair each year.

“I like getting to meet new people and seeing what’s out there,” said Hornberg.

“And, I like seeing old friends!” her friend Lucchesi added.

“You have your regulars. We always stop and see what they have,” Hornberg said. “But, there’s always new vendors. Every year I meet somebody I’ve never seen before. That’s the best part about it.”

Brendan Banks, owner of BRENDOS, the iconic Williston Park sandwich shop, said he and his staff put together a booth in front of their storefront because they like to take the opportunity to be closer to the community and get more involved with the families walking down the block.

“We like to be part of the community,” Banks said.

“Being from the neighborhood and seeing how much everyone we grew up with in the village and their children loving the food is so unreal,” Banks continued. “It’s a great neighborhood, community place.”

A stage was placed in the middle of the street fair’s stretch, offering a performance space to JD Dance Studio and kids activities like dance parties and chalk drawing.

East Williston Mayor Bonnie Parente had a booth for her law office next to the stage. She emphasized the importance of the fair for the village’s community and businesses.

“It’s a day where the community comes together,” Parente said. “Typically, I don’t even man my booth. I walk around a lot…Sometimes people come and they talk to me about legal advice, but also I get people talking to me about village matters.”

“It’s just a nice day to be out,” she added.

Baur-Rizzo said the chamber looks forward to putting the fair on again next year.