Syosset Street Fair draws 10K for record turnout

A record turnout of approximately 10,000 people visited Jackson Avenue and Underhill Road in Syosset on Sunday, Sept. 14, to participate in the annual Syosset Street Fair.

“I couldn’t have asked for anything better,” said Syosset-Woodbury Chamber of Commerce President Russell Green. He said an exact headcount isn’t possible, as the street fair doesn’t require tickets to enter, but his “conservative” estimate would be between 8,000 and 10,000 people.

“It was busy all day long,” he said.

The street fair is a 20-year-old tradition that welcomes over 200 vendors to the community. In 2019, Green joined the chamber’s street fair committee, which is currently chaired by Tami Racaniello.

With the exception of 2020, when the festival was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival is an annual event that offers live music and performances, games and activities, food vendors, and shopping to the community.

This year, Green said, the Syosset Fire Department provide a new addition: a firetruck display on Underhill Road. He said the block had previously been empty, and the department decided to use it to showcase its trucks, allowing kids to explore the vehicles.

With the new addition this year, Green said the street fair reached “maximum capacity.”

Green said one of his favorite parts of the festival is the stilts performer, who is hired by his company, RPG Wealth Management. However, he said the main highlight of the day is seeing everyone enjoying the community event.

“I’m always very happy when everyone shows up,” Green said.

Green said the chamber did a 50/50 raffle this year, garnering $1,700 total.

Pam and Karen, Syosset residents who both chose not to provide their last names, said the street fair is an opportunity to connect with the community and check out some of the local vendors.

Karen said she has come down in each of the past five years and enjoys looking for small things to purchase.

“I’m always happy to see the local politicians and local community support,” she said.

“It’s nice to be out and support the local community and businesses,” Pam said.

Green said the street fair was attended by Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino, Town Council Members Tom Hand and Andrew Monteleone, Nassau County Deputy Minority Leader Arnold Drucker, and Nassau County Legislator Samantha Goetz.

He said that in recent years, more elected officials have attended the festival and “acknowledged what we’re doing.”