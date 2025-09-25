Election Guide 2025: Nassau County Executive candidate Bruce Blakeman, Dem., Rep.

Biography: Before serving as county executive, Blakeman was a Hempstead Town Council member from 2015 to 2021, where he consistently voted to cut property taxes and supported fiscally responsible budgets that earned the Town of Hempstead one of the highest credit ratings on Wall Street.

Blakeman’s public service extends beyond elected office. He was appointed commissioner of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey in the aftermath of 9/11, where he worked to enhance security at airports, bridges, tunnels, and other critical infrastructure.

He has also served as executive director of the New York Police Chiefs Benevolent Association, a board member for Crime Stoppers and the New York COPS Foundation, and Deputy Counsel to the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation.

The first presiding officer of the Nassau County Legislature, Blakeman preserved acres of open space, revitalized downtown business districts, and established Hewlett House, a life-saving breast cancer resource center.

Beyond his government service, Blakeman is an attorney admitted to practice in federal and state courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court. He earned his law degree from California Western School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Arizona State University.

Born in Oceanside and raised in Valley Stream, Bruce Blakeman now resides in Atlantic Beach with his wife, Segal.

Statement on Why You Are Running:

I’m running for re-election to continue protecting your wallet and your family. When I took office, I stopped the $150 million in property tax hikes scheduled by the prior administration. Since then, I’ve held the line on both property and sales taxes for four straight years — not raising them a single penny.

Our common-sense policies are working. Home values are on the rise. Employers are investing in Nassau County, and many more are looking to relocate here because of the radical policies being pushed by New York City’s incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdami.

We’ve invested in roadways, park improvements, and other critical upgrades that enhance neighborhoods and improve your quality of life.

My no-nonsense leadership has made Nassau the safest county in America. We’ve increased neighborhood patrols by 20%, improved response times, and hired 400 additional law enforcement officers.

Under my watch, Nassau County Police are also working with the federal government to crack down on violent thugs and remove them from our country. And we’ve taken a no-tolerance approach to antisemitism and hate, standing strong to protect our residents and every community across Nassau.

I will continue this important work — keeping Nassau County families and seniors safe from crime, defending our communities from hate, and protecting your wallet from government overspending.

Top 3 Issues I’m Focused On

1. Protecting Your Wallet

I stopped the $150 million in property tax hikes scheduled by the prior administration and have held the line on both property and sales taxes for four straight years — not raising them a single penny.

My administration invests wisely in critical upgrades like roads and parks while protecting taxpayers from wasteful government spending. Home values are on the rise, and I will continue to safeguard your hard-earned dollars.

2. Fighting Crime

While chaos has impacted neighboring New York City, my no-nonsense policies have made Nassau the safest county in America. We’ve increased neighborhood patrols by 20%, improved response times, and hired 400 additional police officers.

Nassau police also work with the Federal government to crack down on violent thugs and remove them from our country. I will continue to invest in police to protect your family during these dangerous times in which radical politicians from NYC want to empty prisons.

3. Attracting Jobs

Our common-sense policies are working. Employers are investing in Nassau County, and many are considering relocating here due to the radical policies being pushed by New York City’s incoming Mayor Zohran Mamdami.

We’re strengthening infrastructure, improving quality of life, and creating an environment where businesses can thrive and residents can prosper knowing that taxes are being frozen and crime is not tolerated.