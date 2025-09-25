Election Guide 2025: North Hempstead Town Clerk candidate Ragini Srivastava, Rep., Con.

Serving her first term as North Hempstead Town Clerk, Ragini Srivastava is the embodiment of the American Dream.

Born in India, Srivastava came to the United States at the start of the new millennium in search of a better life. Once she arrived, Ragini was inspired by our country’s values of freedom, opportunity and justice. Embracing these values, Ms. Srivastava worked tirelessly to become a successful business owner.

Even before serving in Town Hall, Srivastava’s dedication to “giving back” was evidenced in her efforts on behalf of domestic abuse survivors, as well as women’s advocacy groups and community events centered around mental, emotional, and physical wellness.

That focus on lifting local women has come full circle for Srivastava in her role as town clerk, where she leads North Hempstead’s annual Women’s Roll of Honor event to highlight the trailblazing women who better our community, not to mention her commitment to constantly enhancing government services for the residents of North Hempstead.

Ragini’s strong work ethic, training in accounting, and acute understanding of effective business practices led to her rapid entrepreneurial rise. Srivastava opened a group of successful frozen yogurt cafes throughout Nassau County, and she used her newfound platform to help others forge a similar path.

She has consistently championed small business owners and small business initiatives on Long Island, and her hard work was noticed by local business and government leaders. Well-respected as a leader in the South Asian community of North Hempstead, Srivastava was appointed to the Nassau County Comptroller’s Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Council, where she helped find more equitable opportunities for that sector.

In the wake of unprecedented instability and workforce shortages in the business community resulting from the global pandemic, Srivastava continued to support regional initiatives that assist in economic recovery, especially for small business owners.

In her office as Town Clerk, Srivastava often says her job is to “make local living easier.” This includes helping residents obtain crucial permits that often impact their businesses, communities, families, and overall quality of life.

Srivastava firmly believes in the values of accessibility and transparency, and she’s made the clerk’s office more available to residents and the general public than ever before; this includes expanding the office’s technological functions and in-person office hours for residents, where she feels the most effective conversations can be had.

Srivastava lives in Manhasset Hills with her husband Ashish and son Shaorya, and she is excited to continue her mission of maintaining a strong, professional, service-oriented, and accessible department.

I am running for re-election to deliver the best municipal services at the lowest possible cost. When I was elected as town clerk, I visited every corner of the Town to better understand its various communities and previous issues they had with the Clerk’s office.

At the same time, I reviewed the office’s operations to implement cost efficiencies that would serve neighbors better while facilitating Supervisor DeSena’s mission of providing meaningful taxpayer relief.

Enhancing our office’s services, I launched innovative programs like our Mobile Office and Passport Days, proving that government can be accessible and responsive while watching the “bottom line.” Other new initiatives, like our Child ID and Senior ID programs, are especially of value to families.

North Hempstead is a town rooted in family life, and simple yet effective programs like these help alleviate concern for the safety of the most vulnerable.

We’ve made great progress in changing the Clerk’s office into a service-oriented operation, but our work is not done. I’m running again to build upon that foundation, continue the momentum we gained, and further modernize our services to best fit your lives.

As your town clerk, I want our government to succeed, and as your neighbor, I am personally invested in your community’s success and continuing my mission of putting residents and families first in a fiscally responsible manner.

If I’m fortunate enough to be re-elected, the next chapter of progress for the Town Clerk’s Office will be centered on three key priorities:

Supporting Supervisor DeSena’s tax relief agenda: The most important priority for homeowners is to continue the work that Supervisor Jen DeSena and I have done to offer residents genuine tax relief and accountability. Our operations have been enhanced, and taxes have been cut by 22%.

Going forward, I will continue to work with the Supervisor to seek cost efficiencies that will enable us to maintain and enhance services while demonstrating the highest regard for taxpayers. By pursuing grant monies, embracing technology and collaborating with other governments, we will provide the finest services at the lowest possible cost.

Enhancing Safety and Services: I’m proud of the work my office has done during my first term. I am eager to build upon that work, enhancing services and making our community safer for everyone. The Child I.D. Safety Program that my office provides creates an important record that can be critically important in the event a child goes missing.

Further, we are commencing the launch of a Senior Safety ID. Program, which can be a “lifesaver” in the event of a medical emergency.

What’s more, my office has begun the significant undertaking of digitizing permits and licenses, and my top priority is to complete this transformation. By doing so, we’ll create a fully integrated online portal where you can apply for and receive all necessary documents from the comfort of your home, 24/7. This digitization process will save you time and make our office more efficient than ever, and those are always my top goals.

Cutting Red Tape: The Mobile Office initiative has been a resounding success, bringing our services directly to you, wherever you are – my staff and I are always available to service your needs. In my next term, I will expand this program to reach more neighborhoods, senior centers, and community hubs.

We will also explore new “on-demand” services to ensure that residents who face mobility or transportation challenges can always access the support they need. Again, the town clerk’s office is focused on resident-first programming, and no resident should be left in the dark or without the ability to receive assistance.