3 women detained by ICE after arrest for alleged prostitution

Nassau County police said three women were detained by ICE after being charged with prostitution.

Three women were detained by ICE after Nassau County police charged them with prostitution on Thursday, Sept. 25 in Freeport and Albertson, police said.

Yorgelis Riveros-Sanchez, 29, of Pennsylvania; Zuleica Hernandez, 34, of Pennsylvania; and Mayori Ariza Ascanio, 33, of Maryland are all in ICE custody, police said.

In Freeport, police said an undercover investigation determined that prostitution was conducted at 30 S Ocean Suite. Riveros-Sanchez and Yennyfer Curieux-Merida, 35, of East Elmhurst, were “arrested without incident,” following the investigation, they said.

In Albertson, police said an investigation into Best Spa, located on 965 Willis Ave., determined “illegal massages and prostitution were being conducted.” Hernandez, Ascanio, and Guofeng Li Larsen, 56, of Queens, were all placed under arrest without incident, police said.

Police said Li Larsen and Curieux-Merida were charged with unauthorized practice of a profession and prostitution. They said Riveros-Sanchez, Hernandez, and Ascanio were charged with prostitution. The five women were released on an appearance ticket.

Police said further investigation showed that Riveros-Sanchez, Hernandez, and Ascanio were illegally in the United States and are “subject to removal proceedings.” Nassau police said the three are currently in ICE custody.