Three arrested for theft of car, shoplifting in Old Westbury

Three people were arrested on Wednesday, Sept. 24, after police located a stolen vehicle at a gas station in Old Westbury, according to the Old Westbury Police Department.

Police said Nehemiah Byers, 24, of Queens, Antoniya McGowan, 27, of Wyandanch, and Trayshona Winfrey, 37, of Brooklyn, face charges ranging from possession of stolen property to drug offenses.

An Old Westbury police detective spotted the vehicle at Glen Cove Road and North Service Road at about 3:40 p.m., police said. Suffolk County police had previously reported the vehicle stolen.

Byers and McGowan returned to the car after allegedly shoplifting from a nearby drug store, while Winfrey remained inside the vehicle, police said.

Police said Byers was driving with a suspended license in New York State. Officers also recovered drug paraphernalia and a replica Glock handgun from the vehicle.

McGowan, who was wearing a non-functional ankle monitor, also wanted on Suffolk County warrants from a 2024 arrest on charges including sex trafficking, kidnapping, gang assault, assault and promoting prostitution, police said.

Byers was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Winfrey was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Both Byers and Winfrey were released on desk appearance tickets.

McGowan was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was held for arraignment at First District Court in Hempstead and turned over to Suffolk County police.