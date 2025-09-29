Greek Fest draws up to 30,000 at 14th annual celebration in Port Washington

Greek Festival on the Harbor returned to Port Washington for its 14th year, drawing up to 30,000 attendees from Thursday, Sept. 25, through Sunday, Sept. 29. The annual celebration was held at North Hempstead Beach Park and featured a variety of carnival games, activities, food stalls, vendors, and live music.

“We’ve had 14 great years… this year has been incredible,” said Demetrios Frangiskatos, one of the event’s organizers, with the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington.

Frangiskatos said the festival began as a fundraiser for the church, with proceeds going towards facility and program costs. However, he said the event has expanded well beyond the church’s community, drawing newcomers and returning attendees each year.

He said the best part of the festival is the liveliness and energy. Frangiskatos said the church does not know exactly how many people come each year but estimates that attendance falls between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors.

He said it rained twice during last year’s festival, which hindered attendance, but the weather this year helped draw more people to the celebration. Carnival games are run by Newton Shows, offering activities for all ages.

“What really energizes us is that people look forward to it,” Frangiskatos said.

But attendees aren’t the only ones who anticipate the annual event. Frangiskatos said the church’s volunteers look forward to organizing the festival each year.

“The thing I actually look forward to the most is the volunteers,” he said. He said hundreds of volunteers from the parish, from early teenagers to seniors, create a sense of camaraderie behind the scenes.

“It’s really amazing to see everyone working together,” he said.

Over the past 14 years, Frangiskatos said, the number of vendors and sponsors has expanded to include a variety of local businesses and food vendors.

“The diversity of cultures is really amazing,” he said.

Nicole Bedell, an assistant manager with Mixology, a clothing company with Roslyn and Woodbury locations, said it was her fourth time at the festival. She said the annual event is a great way to meet new people, talk one-on-one with clients, and expand the company’s community outreach.

“It’s just nice to support people who support you,” she said.