Nassau Art Museum, Roslyn Landmark Society look to restore historic trellis

Rosanna Wolff, Beth Horn, Jean Heady, and Howard Kroplick (C. to Far R.) stand in front of the historic trellis at the Metamorphosis Gala.

The Nassau County Museum of Art and the Roslyn Landmark Society have teamed up for their next historic preservation project: the 1930s-constructed Milliken-Bevin Trellis in the Formal Gardens. Over 100 attended the landmark society’s first fundraiser for the project at the museum’s gardens on Saturday, Sept. 27.

“We have a shared goal of preserving the history — the beauty — of this absolutely beautiful estate,” said the museum’s executive director, Beth Horn.

The gala, titled the Metamorphosis Gala in anticipation of the trellis’ upcoming restoration, was organized by Roslyn Landmark Society Trustee Rosanna Wolff and invited attendees to explore the formal gardens as well as the museum’s current art exhibition.

Jean Heady, who has worked with both the Landmark Society and the museum, said the historic trellis was where the Frick family entertained their guests when they owned the property. She said the surrounding formal gardens were designed by one of the first female landscape architects, Marion Coffin.

Heady said the wooden trellis is likely the largest on the East Coast, if not the whole country.

“It is really a unique structure in architecture, she said.

Heady said the structure was restored approximately 15 years ago, but needs additional repair. She said portions of the structure have fallen, but have been saved for when future restoration takes place.

“It looks pretty good now, but it’s going to look a lot better over the next couple of years,” said Howard Kroplick, co-president and chairman of the Roslyn Landmark Society.

Kroplick said the society will hire a professional company to conduct a survey on the trellis and gardens, which will provide information about the area and what is necessary to restore it. He said once the society has an estimated restoration cost, they will begin fundraising efforts.

He said the trellis is meaningful to many people who have visited the museum’s grounds and he pointed out that Landmark Society Trustee Rick Shaper had his first date with his now-wife, Joanne. Heady said her daughter was married in the gardens 13 years ago.

“It’s so beautiful and it’s a piece of history…It gives you an idea of how people used to live,” Heady said. “Something beautiful makes you feel better about life.”

Kroplick said Landmark Society is grateful for the community’s support thus far and looks forward to working alongside the museum in the future.

“It’s the first event that we’re doing together, but it’s not going to be the last,” he said.