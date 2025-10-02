Step back in time at Historical Society’s Colonial Fair

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society is hosting its annual Fall Colonial Fair, bringing history and family fun to the Sands-Willets House.

The Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society will host its annual Fall Colonial Fair on Saturday, Oct. 11, bringing history, entertainment and family activities to the Sands-Willets House.

The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 336 Port Washington Blvd., with free admission. A rain date is set for Sunday, Oct. 12.

This year’s event coincides with preparations for the 250th anniversary of the American Revolution. The Sands-Willets House, birthplace of seven Sands brothers who fought in the war, will be open for tours and feature an exhibit on suffragists and women of the early 1900s.

“Our Society’s Fall Colonial Fair is a unique annual event that brings our community and neighboring communities together to share in our local history. Artisans will be demonstrating their crafts of weaving, pottery-making, papermaking, silver work, and more,” said Chris Bain, president of the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society. “Our Dutch Colonial Barn, c. 1690, and our historic Sands-Willets House-museum highlight the lifestyles of the people and families that lived and worked on our peninsula throughout the years. The interior of the barn is always a popular venue – where else can you see an oyster tong and eel rake, a barley fork, a surrey, and a 24-foot 11-person bobsled?”

Highlights include pony rides, a petting zoo, lawn games, live music, and demonstrations of wool spinning, pottery and colonial crafts. Visitors can also browse the Historical Society’s antique tool collection in its restored 1690 Dutch barn, as well as a large book sale, raffle baskets, and classic cars on display.

Local honey from the society’s Dodge Homestead, costume jewelry, and commemorative “circa 1644” shirts will be sold alongside food options such as hot dogs, cookies and apple cider.

Entertainment will feature the Historical Society’s Front Porch Players leading a community sing-along and the Willow Interfaith Women’s Choir.

“No bouncy castles here, but lots more fun for the kids with a petting zoo and pony rides too. Chartered by the State of New York as an educational institution, we engage our visitors by making history fun. We are also very excited to be preparing for the Semiquincentennial as the seven sons of John Sands III were born in this Sands-Willets House, c. 1735/1845, and were patriots in the American Revolution,” said Bain.

Free parking will be available at the Vincent Smith School next door. More information is at www.cowneck.org.