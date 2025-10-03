Hunan Tapas brings authentic spicy flavor to Great Neck

Hunan Tapas, the popular Chinese eatery, opened its second Long Island location this summer, bringing the bold, spicy flavors of Hunan cuisine to Great Neck.

Owner Chi Zhang, who launched the first location in Long Island City earlier this year, said the move reflects the growing demand for authentic, regionally inspired Chinese food outside of Manhattan.

“I wanted to add something new to the traditional American Chinese food,” Zhang said. “My purpose is not to change anything, but to bring the chili flavor from Hunan to the existing classics like General Tso chicken and stir-fry pork.”

The Great Neck restaurant, which opened in August, occupies a space that has housed multiple short-lived eateries. Zhang, the sixth owner of the location, said he saw potential in the area’s diverse population and its mix of food enthusiasts.

Hunan cuisine is known for its fresh, vibrant spiciness, a contrast to the numbing heat often associated with Sichuan cooking. The region, located in southern China, favors chili peppers but uses fewer peppercorns, producing a clean, fiery flavor rather than the tongue-numbing sensation typically associated with Sichuan dishes. Zhang said the spiciness in his restaurant can be customized, ranging from mild to extra hot, allowing diners of all preferences to enjoy the menu.

“Spicy in China can be extreme,” Zhang said. “Here, we accommodate everyone by letting customers choose the level of heat they want for each dish.”

Zhang’s menu highlights Hunan staples, including stir-fried pork, fried chicken with chili, and pork belly prepared with lean pork for balance. Signature offerings include Hunan-style beef and fried egg with chili, all crafted to preserve traditional techniques while appealing to local tastes. Vegetarian options are also available, with dishes like stir-fried cabbage, cauliflower and string beans prepared without meat.

The restaurant’s small plates or “tapas” concept encourages sharing and sampling, reflecting a modern approach to Hunan dining. Zhang explained that his inspiration comes not only from his upbringing in Shanghai but also from his culinary training in New York.

“I have a passion for food,” he said. “I love seeing people’s happy faces when they eat good food.”

The opening of Hunan Tapas also offers diners a lesson in the regional diversity of Chinese cuisine. While Hunan focuses on spicy, bold flavors, Cantonese cooking emphasizes seafood and lighter sauces, often sweet or savory rather than hot. Sichuan cuisine, another popular regional style, delivers heat with a numbing tingle from peppercorns, a characteristic largely absent in Hunan dishes.

Hunan Tapas partners with third-party delivery services while planning its own online ordering platform, ensuring access for both dine-in and takeout customers. The restaurant also offers a beverage menu featuring traditional green tea and other drinks to complement the bold flavors.

Zhang said the Great Neck location has received positive feedback from locals and he sees the expansion as a chance to perfect his menu. Frequent diners can also join a membership program for discounts and loyalty rewards.

With two locations now operating, Zhang continues to refine his approach to American Chinese dining while preserving the authenticity of Hunan cuisine.

“I like seeing the perfect balance in each dish,” he said. “From fresh chilies to pork belly, everything has to complement each other.”

Hunan Tapas is open for lunch and dinner seven days a week. The restaurant emphasizes fresh ingredients, customizable spice levels and a modern approach to traditional dishes, making it a notable addition to Great Neck’s dining scene.

Hunan Tapas is located at 69 Middle Neck Road, Great Neck Plaza, across the street from Lazar’s Chocolate. There is municipal lot and street parking in the vicinity and the location is just a short walk from the train station. Call 516-482-8866 to place an order or to check seating availability.