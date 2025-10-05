Bill O’Reilly column: Corruption in the Chorus

Jane Fonda is terrified. And she’s 87 years old. So, something must be done to soothe Jane, to make her last days as happy as possible.

The militant left actress believes that her freedom of speech is at risk because Colbert and Kimmel have been sanctioned. Jane thinks Trump is behind this and she could be next. Therefore, she’s leading a movement in Hollywood to “protect” freedom of expression.

At least she isn’t posing next to a communist anti-aircraft weapon this time around.

Because I advocate for senior citizens and children, I am going to give Jane Fonda some information about a real danger to freedom that she has no idea about.

There is a dark money internet organization called Chorus.

According to reporting by Taylor Lorenz for the website “Wired,” Chorus is paying some far-left “influencers” on the left $8,000 a month to dish progressive propaganda. But there’s a catch. In order to get the money, you have to sign a contract that says no one can know you’re on the take, and Chorus must approve whatever you write.

Ms. Lorenz goes on to write that a group called The Sixteen Thirty Fund is financing Chorus. That organization is based in Washington, D.C. and conceals the names of its donors. Thus, the dark money label.

In 2020, Sixteen Thirty reportedly spent more than $400 million to defeat President Trump and other Republicans around the country. That’s an enormous amount of political money, maybe record-breaking for one organization. George Soros’ Open Society group has been mentioned as a donor, but I can’t confirm that.

The Justice Department needs to rigorously investigate this whole rotten thing. Obviously, expression and speech are not free if bribes are involved. Chorus, founded just last year shortly after Trump’s election, says it “educates” Americans on policy issues.

Sure, and I’m Jane Fonda.

Ms. Jane has no blankin’ idea what’s going on in this country. She lives in a leftist bubble and, like many in showbiz, believes the liberal echo chamber because that’s all she wants to hear.

The truth is that freedom of speech is being undermined by a corporate media that largely excludes non-liberal voices, as well as a social media world where bribes, deceit and treachery run rampant.

So, I am informing Jane Fonda that even though her speech rights are not directly threatened, there is indeed an anti-constitutional menace afoot.

Colbert and Kimmel are the least of our problems.