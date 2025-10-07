Great Neck Water Pollution Control District to host ‘Shed the Meds’ event

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District will host its 16th biannual “Shed the Meds” event on Sunday, Oct. 19, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the district’s headquarters, located at 236 East Shore Road.

This contactless, drive-thru event offers residents a safe and convenient way to dispose of unused or expired medications and sharps, such as needles and syringes. To streamline the process and ensure proper disposal, participants are asked to separate medications and sharps into two different bags before arrival. There is no need to remove labels from medication containers, as all items are incinerated the following day, ensuring both privacy and environmental protection.

“Twice a year Great Neck residents show their strong commitment to protecting our environment by turning out in large numbers to safely dispose of these potentially harmful items,” said GNWPCD Commissioner Patty Katz. “With each event, we further our mission of safeguarding our local water systems and community health. To date, we’ve collected nearly 7,000 pounds of pharmaceutical waste and sharps, and we look forward to continuing that success on Oct. 19.”

The organization credited its partnerships with Village of Great Neck, Great Neck Plaza, Village of Great Neck Estates, Village of Kensington, Village of Lake Success, Village of Kings Point, Village of Saddle Rock, Village of Thomaston, Reach Out America, the Nassau County Police Department and the Great Neck North High School Key Club for helping make the event possible.

The GNWPCD has collected nearly 3.5 tons of medical waste since launching the program eight years ago. For additional information and updates about the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District, visit www.gnwpcd.net or call the office at 516-482-0238.

The Great Neck Water Pollution Control District is a special commissioner-run district within the Town of North Hempstead. It has provided sewage services for the Great Neck area since 1914 and currently serves more than 25,000 residents and businesses in the villages of Great Neck, Saddle Rock, Kensington, and those parts of Thomaston and Great Neck Plaza east of Middle Neck Road as well as all unincorporated areas north of the Long Island Rail Road and a part of Manhasset. The district’s mission is to protect human health, the bays and the environment.