Bill O’Reilly Column:  Power to the Trumpers

Let’s talk about presidential power. It can cut both ways and, as a loyal American, you should be thinking about this because it directly affects your well-being.

In his first term, Donald Trump played the usual White House game until he lost reelection. Then all hell broke loose. But during the four years he occupied the Oval Office, Mr. Trump was a fairly standard leader trying to get things done in a traditional way.

He got hosed.

Mexican and South American drug cartels? No let up.

Weakness in Europe? Accelerated.

Illegal immigration? Congress would not allocate money to build a wall.

Inner-city crime? Exploded, as leftist prosecutors refused to enforce the law.

Food and gas prices? Stable at first but eventually COVID wrecked delivery systems.

China and Iran? Pretty much did bad things at will.

Then came the catastrophe of Joe Biden. Just about everything got worse in America, especially inflation, illegal immigration, and violent crime. Mr. Biden’s four years badly damaged the USA as well as the free world. Miscreants ran wild as Biden napped.

Americans noticed the chaos. Trump returned. This time with a vengeance. Literally.

We all saw it. As a private citizen, Donald Trump endured a coordinated attempt to destroy him and his family. He had to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to defend himself. The FBI, the attorney general, the National Security apparatus, and especially the media, banded together to hurt Trump. Tried to take him out.

Now it’s round two. President Trump believes two things above all others. That he, himself, must impose “justice,” changing the nation in the process. And, second, that he has the Constitutional power to right wrongs as he sees them.

Therefore, Mr. Trump has become a “strong man” leader. He has no use for the bureaucracy. HE will institute policies and accountability, not a slow-moving system infused with fanatical ideology.

Two other presidents did what Trump is doing: Andrew Jackson and Theodore Roosevelt. Both loathed partisan politics and used the presidency as a mallet.

Roosevelt, in particular, was a man of action. He single-handedly brought down the awful “Robber Barons” who were brutalizing American workers. We chronicle that in “Confronting Evil.”

TR went after J.P. Morgan, Rockefeller and the rest despite stiff opposition from the establishment. The Supreme Court finally ruled in his favor and banished the monopolies. But it was an intense struggle.

Trump is on the same road.

In addition, Teddy used his populist power to seize millions of land acres and turn them into National Parks. As a government official, if you opposed old Theodore, you suddenly acquired great risk.

Back to the present day. This column is not a Valentine to Donald Trump, but somebody needs to tell the truth and that somebody is me. Honest perspective is important.

Consider this. Kamala Harris is the president. Would the following have happened?

– Almost total U.S. control of the southern border.

– Increased oil production leading to lower gas prices.

– NATO increasing military spending to blunt Putin.

– Iran’s nuclear capabilities smashed.

– Deal in Gaza.

– Drug smugglers under fire from the U.S. military.

– Wasteful government spending exposed.

– Tax cuts.

– Possible detente with China that would emasculate Putin’s criminal activities.

– Suppression of crime in Washington D.C.

I humbly submit that NONE of those things would have occurred if Ms. Kamala resided in the White House. Instead, she might just be calling opponents Mother____ers.

Yes, the president is sieging his enemies and that might be overstepping executive power. Too Putin. But it’s hard to feel sorry for James Comey, Tish James, and Adam Schiff, who I believe are not honest brokers.

Andrew Jackson might have shot them.

Let’s hope President Trump understands dueling is no longer allowed.